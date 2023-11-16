Transfer rumours and football gossip: Anthony Gordon, Jadon Sancho, Callum Wilson

On the injury front, Magpies and England striker Callum Wilson faces between four to six weeks out with a hamstring issue. (The Athletic)

Meanwhile, Gordon's club Newcastle are weighing up January moves for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany's £20m-rated defender Jonathan Tah, 27, and Sporting Lisbon's Ivory Coast centre-back Ousmane Diomande, 19. (The Sun)

Scotland are hoping to persuade Anthony Gordon to switch his allegiances to the Tartan Army after Gareth Southgate's latest snub in again omitting the Newcastle winger from the England squad. (Daily Express)

Elsewhere, Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is wanted by Saudi side Al Hilal in the January transfer window, while the Red Devils are upping their interest in Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves. (The Sun)

But the Premier League giants are refusing to let Sancho leave Old Trafford on the cheap - despite Erik ten Hag wanting rid of the exiled winger. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. (The Sun)

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent has been linked with a quickfire return to Ibrox despite only leaving the Scottish Premiership side for Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Corinthians' teenage Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. (Evening Standard)

The Blues are not in talks to purchase the former Earls Court Exhibition Centre site for a potential relocation from Stamford Bridge, according to the company overseeing the multi-billion pound redevelopment project. (The Athletic)

Arsenal, meanwhile, have claimed Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior is "untouchable" amid interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Roma. (The Sun)

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alex Grimaldo has opened the door to a future move to Real Madrid - despite spending eight years at El Clasico rivals Barcelona. (The Athletic)