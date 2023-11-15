Transfer rumours and football gossip: David Moyes, Jadon Sancho, Thomas Partey

David Moyes is expected to leave his position as West Ham manager in the summer (Daily Mail). Arsenal star Thomas Partey's injury is reportedly worse than first feared in a major blow to Mikel Arteta (Daily Express). Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to demand that Erik ten Hag offers an olive branch to outcast winger Jadon Sancho (Daily Express). But, Juventus are ready to offer Sancho an escape route from United in the January transfer window if that doesn't work (Daily Mail).

Harry Kane reportedly has a special clause in his Bayern Munich contract that could see him earn an extra windfall on top of his wages (Daily Mail). Emma Hayes will become the highest-paid female coach in world football after being appointed as the new head coach of the United States women's national team on a £1.28m-a-year [$1.6m] contract - three times more than England's head coach Sarina Wiegman (Daily Telegraph). US billionaire Leon Cooperman has invested in Manchester United in an unexpected twist in the takeover saga (The Sun). Manchester United are increasingly resigned to losing Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year (Daily Mirror). Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Arsenal have been handed a major boost as they try to hijack Newcastle's move for Ruben Neves, according to reports (The Sun). Harry Kane has given Liverpool transfer target Leroy Sane a glowing endorsement ahead of the January transfer window (Daily Mirror). Brighton have slapped a British-record price tag on Evan Ferguson following his contract extension (The Sun). Victor Osimhen admits he has Chelsea and Manchester United shirts in his wardrobe amid continued links with the Premier League (Daily Mirror).