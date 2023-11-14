Transfer rumours and football gossip: Santiago Giménez, Jadon Sancho, Samuel Iling-Junior, Jean-Clair Todibo

Jadon Sancho and Richarlison are two of the biggest targets for Saudi Arabia Pro League teams when the transfer window re-opens this winter. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United maintain their interest in signing £35m-rated defender Jean-Clair Todibo, looking to add to their defensive options by bringing in the centre-back from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's French club Nice. (The Sun)

Spurs have also identified Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior as a target to bolster their squad in January (The Independent)

According to reports, Tottenham are interested in making a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez. (Daily Mail)

Victor Osimhen confirmed he turned down a "crazy" offer from Saudi Arabia ]in an interview with former Chelsea player and fellow Nigerian Mikel John Obi, who made a play for the Napoli striker to join the Blues. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United might be considering Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman for a major role in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new backroom. Rio Ferdinand says he is "baffled" as to why. (Daily Mirror)

With Erik ten Hag expected to receive money to spend when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to purchase a minority holding is concluded, a full-back and a winger are believed to be United's priorities. (The Sun)

Roberto De Zerbi could be in for a touchline ban after the Brighton boss commented that he doesn't "like 80 per cent of referees in England". (The Sun)

After deciding his players are not fit enough and attempting to stop a bad run of form since taking over as Birmingham boss, Wayne Rooney has given his players individual fitness plans to follow during the international break. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard missed the club's last two games after being hit in the face with a ball in training and suffering an apparent concussion. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to break the British record transfer fee for a 15-year-old player when Finlay Gorman leaves Leeds for the club in the near future, with the fee expected be seven figures and include many future performance clauses. (The Athletic)

Steven Gerrard, Alessandro Pirlo and John Stones are among the list of names that Trent Alexander-Arnold is studying to understand better his "hybrid" midfield role. (The Independent)

With the role vacant since Ross Wilson left in April, Rangers are looking to appoint a new director of football at Ibrox in the next fortnight. (Glasgow Evening Times)