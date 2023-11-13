The Kelly Criterion: The inevitability of Manchester City

In theory, Super Sunday's epic should really be a symbol of hope for possible challengers to Manchester City's Premier League crown.
In practice, it's the kind performance that only serves to diminish the hope that there is a team capable of beating City to the top spot, at least in my clearly pessimistic view.
Pep Guardiola's side held very little control over Chelsea in the 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, a game that will go down as a bonafide Premier League classic, yet it was only a stoppage-time penalty that denied them three points.
It was all very Thanos-y, very "all that for a drop of blood?".
Control is so often City's weapon of choice, but we can all get caught up in the moment, can't we? Even a team as robotic as City sometimes show football emotion.
Sunday was one of those times. Perhaps it was simply the enjoyment of playing in that type of game, and Guardiola certainly didn't seem to be against his team opening up in that situation, during or after the match.
Indeed, Guardiola told Sky Sports post-match: “In general, I’m really pleased. Nothing to regret. We did everything.
“We could do better, (there were) some mistakes, but they happen when the opponent brings a high level.”
Rodri was a bit more critical of City's individual performances, showing just how high the bar is to simply challenge Manchester City.
For Chelsea to play so well and City to be so far from their usual control, with their own players demanding more of themselves, the reigning champions drew 4-4 at one of the most difficult places to go in the country.
All that for a drop of blood.
It might not look like just a drop when looking at the standings. Wolves and Arsenal have beaten City in this Premier League campaign, too, but this is the first time Pep's side have been top of the Premier League after 12 league games played since 2018.
This is often City's most vulnerable period of the season. And they're top — by just a point — but top.
It is the control they impose that is the foundation for consistency, a quality that allows City to go on long runs of excellent form, a staple of their title-winning seasons.
They didn't have that against Chelsea, but it cost them just two points against a team improving game-by-game, one that has already taken points off Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham — City's closest pursuers at the moment.
After the 4-4 draw, City are available at odds of 4/9 for the title, and could be much shorter after their next Premier League fixture.
Liverpool at the Etihad is next up, an opportunity to create space to a title rival. Even a Reds win might not be enough to get close to Pep Guardiola's side, though.
To use another Thanos reference, Manchester City are inevitable.
