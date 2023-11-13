Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thiago Silva, Julian Brandt, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Jesus

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages including news of Thiago Silva's future at Chelsea and the latest on the ownership situation at Old Trafford.
Thiago Silva's 15-year-old son could be the key to his father, 39, extending his stay at Chelsea by a further year - as teenager Isago is still under contract at Stamford Bridge for another 12 months. (Daily Express)
Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly set to cut Andrey Santos' loan spell with Nottingham Forest short, with the Brazilian teen having been handed just seven minutes of Premier League football since arriving at the City Ground. (Daily Express)
Across London, Arsenal are lining up a move for Julian Brandt. The 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has long been on the Gunners' radar. (Daily Mirror)
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to fly to Brazil for international duty - despite being injured and missing the Gunners' past five games. (The Sun)
On to the Manchester United ownership situation and while no documents have been signed yet in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3bn deal for a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, the end of a saga that started almost a year ago is in sight. (Daily Mail)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will follow Liverpool's lead by opting to redevelop Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium instead of building a new ground. (Daily Express)
In a surprise development, Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is reportedly being targeted for a major role in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3bn shake-up at Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)
On to matters on the pitch and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly left staff stunned by working 12-hour days to fix the Red Devils' woeful form. (Daily Express)
Jude Bellingham has given England cause for concern before their remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers this week after missing Real Madrid's La Liga match on Saturday night because of a shoulder injury. (Times)
In managerial news, Napoli are thought to be discussing Rudi Garcia's managerial position internally after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Empoli, according to reports. (Daily Mail)
And Championship side Rotherham United are set to sack manager Matt Taylor following Saturday's 5-0 defeat away at Watford. (Daily Mail)
