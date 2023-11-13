Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thiago Silva, Julian Brandt, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Jesus

Thiago Silva's 15-year-old son could be the key to his father, 39, extending his stay at Chelsea by a further year - as teenager Isago is still under contract at Stamford Bridge for another 12 months. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly set to cut Andrey Santos' loan spell with Nottingham Forest short, with the Brazilian teen having been handed just seven minutes of Premier League football since arriving at the City Ground. (Daily Express)

Across London, Arsenal are lining up a move for Julian Brandt. The 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has long been on the Gunners' radar. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to fly to Brazil for international duty - despite being injured and missing the Gunners' past five games. (The Sun)