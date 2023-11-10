Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Manchester United

By Sporting Life
10:38 · FRI November 10, 2023

Kevin De Bruyne could leave Manchester City in the summer, according to reports, with Saudi club Al Nassr strongly linked with the midfielder as they plan to link him up with Cristiano Ronaldo (The Sun).

Raheem Sterling could face a ban after appearing to throw an object back into the crowd during Chelsea's chaotic Premier League clash with Tottenham on Monday (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are reportedly in negotiations with Galatasaray to cut Tanguy Ndombele's loan move short (Daily Express).

Manchester United weighed up a deal for Yann Sommer before they splashed the cash on Andre Onana this summer (The Sun).

Tottenham fear Micky van de Ven is set for a lengthy spell out injured, despite hoping he will not require surgery. Estimates suggest Van de Ven could be out until January at the earliest, although Tottenham are yet to put a firm timescale on his return and delayed an initial scan (Daily Telegraph).

Real Madrid have decided to drop their interest in Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail).

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is expected to be sidelined until the New Year after sustaining another knee injury (The Athletic).

Sean Dyche has hailed Dele Alli's growing influence as a makeshift coach behind the scenes as he gave a candid insight into the Everton midfielder's quest to relaunch his career (Daily Mail).

Moises Caicedo has revealed Enzo Fernandez begged him to join Chelsea in the summer (The Sun).

FOOTBALL TIPS