Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jamal Musiala, Kylian Mbappe, Eberechi Eze, Jose Mourinho

Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with Crystal Palace after reaching an agreement in principle with the club over fresh terms. (Daily Mail)

Erik ten Hag could miss out on his January transfer window priorities if Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn't quick in overseeing his planned appointments in Manchester United's sporting department. (Daily Express)

Other reports say Madrid will prioritise a move for Jamal Musiala if they are unable to secure the signing of long-term target Mbappe. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have sensationally ruled out a swoop for long-linked Paris St-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe next summer, putting Premier League teams on red alert. (The Sun)

Lots of managerial rumours doing the rounds and Jose Mourinho has emerged as a candidate to be the permanent Al Ittihad manager - with the Roma boss saying Cristiano Ronaldo has helped persuade him to one day move to Saudi Arabia. (Mirror)

Nuno Espirito Santo and Karim Benzema were caught up in a serious argument on Monday ahead of the former Tottenham boss' sacking from Al Ittihad, with the details of their argument now leaked by a Saudi Arabian outlet. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea sporting director Paul Winstanley is facing questions from the club's owners following Emma Hayes' shock announcement that she is leaving at the end of the season, after he 'dithered' over offering her a new contract. (Daily Mail)

PSV Eindhoven president Marcel Brands has confirmed Everton were interested in signing now-Liverpool winger Luis Diaz back in 2021, but Rafael Benitez prevented the club from completing a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may not need to enter the transfer market for a new striker in January with forward Mika Biereth impressing on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. (Express)

Clubs relegated from the Premier League will be able to spend a higher proportion of their income on player wages than their Sky Bet Championship rivals under the terms of a proposed financial settlement.

Premier League shareholders will vote on a temporary ban involving incoming loan signings between clubs with the same owners later this month, meaning Newcastle would not be able to arrange deals for players - like Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves - in Saudi Arabia. (Daily Mail)

World Cup-style VAR is set to arrive in the Premier League next season. Club bosses voted against semi-automated offside technology and its "limb-tracking" cameras last summer, despite it being installed by top-flight clubs in UEFA competitions. (Sun)