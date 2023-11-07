Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 09/11/23

1pt Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer in Toulouse vs Liverpool at 43/20 (Unibet)
1pt Rangers to beat Sparta Prague at 11/10 (10bet)
1pt John McGinn to score in Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Everyone knows about Pep roulette, Jurgen Klopp has been doing something similar with his frontman.
Darwin Nunez, a man in form, got the nod at Kenilworth Road and despite having nine shots and generating an xG of 0.90, he squandered three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30).
Although the Uruguayan was unlikely to start in this clash anyway, those misses could confirm CODY GAKPO rotates in.
The Dutchman has found the net in each of his last four starts yet is the longest out of Liverpool's quartet to find the net in Toulouse, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
Philippe Clement is yet to taste defeat as the RANGERS boss, since the 0-0 stalemate in Prague the Gers have won each of their three games.
Their new supremo has European pedigree, guiding Club Brugge to the knock-out stages in the Champions League.
The hosts have seven points in Group C, two points off top of the league Real Betis- who the Gers beat on matchday one- and victory would see Rangers leapfrog the Spanish side with two games to play.
Sparta Prague have not travelled well in this competition, they lost at Dinamo Zagreb and Betis, backing the hosts TO WIN appeals here.
JOHN MCGINN has found the net in half of his last six appearances for Aston Villa. At 9/2, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here, especially considering the same bet is as short as 9/4 with other firms.
Two of those goals have come in this competition, McGinn found the net in the reverse of this fixture and also set one up.
In a fixture the hosts are heavily odds on to win and given an 67% chance to score at least two goals, taking the chunky price on their inform man to find the net is the play.
Odds correct at 1950 GMT (07/11/23)
