Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 09/11/23

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) takes a look through Thursday's European action with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Rangers all in focus.

Toulouse vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 21/4 | Draw 19/5 | Away 2/5 Everyone knows about Pep roulette, Jurgen Klopp has been doing something similar with his frontman. Darwin Nunez, a man in form, got the nod at Kenilworth Road and despite having nine shots and generating an xG of 0.90, he squandered three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30).

"Goodness, gracious, me... that was a MISS" 🫣



Flag goes up anyway but HOW has Darwin Núñez not put this in the back of the net?! pic.twitter.com/KLusRRd3Rt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023

Although the Uruguayan was unlikely to start in this clash anyway, those misses could confirm CODY GAKPO rotates in. The Dutchman has found the net in each of his last four starts yet is the longest out of Liverpool's quartet to find the net in Toulouse, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Cody Gakpo to score anytime with Sky Bet

Rangers vs Sparta Prague Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 3

Home evens | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/2 Philippe Clement is yet to taste defeat as the RANGERS boss, since the 0-0 stalemate in Prague the Gers have won each of their three games. Their new supremo has European pedigree, guiding Club Brugge to the knock-out stages in the Champions League. The hosts have seven points in Group C, two points off top of the league Real Betis- who the Gers beat on matchday one- and victory would see Rangers leapfrog the Spanish side with two games to play. Sparta Prague have not travelled well in this competition, they lost at Dinamo Zagreb and Betis, backing the hosts TO WIN appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win with Sky Bet

Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 6/1 JOHN MCGINN has found the net in half of his last six appearances for Aston Villa. At 9/2, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here, especially considering the same bet is as short as 9/4 with other firms. CLICK HERE to back John McGinn to score anytime with Sky Bet Two of those goals have come in this competition, McGinn found the net in the reverse of this fixture and also set one up.

Super John McGinn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9bKBvbFLt4 — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗩𝗙𝗖 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗳𝘂𝗹 (@theavfcfaithful) October 6, 2023

In a fixture the hosts are heavily odds on to win and given an 67% chance to score at least two goals, taking the chunky price on their inform man to find the net is the play.