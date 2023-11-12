Premier League sack race betting: Paul Heckingbottom 7/4 favourite despite draw

Paul Heckingbottom remains the 7/4 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked despite Sheffield United's draw at Brighton.
It is fairly understandable, however, as the Blades might well have Roberto De Zerbi's side to thank for the point gained away from home.
Brighton were in full control with a 1-0 lead before Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off, offering Heckingbottom's team an opportunity take something from the game.
The draw did lift Sheffield United off the bottom of the Premier League table, but at 7/4, Heckingbottom's price is relatively unmoved to be the next to go.
Odds correct at 1955 GMT (12/11/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui, who left Wolves on 08/08/23
Manchester United's 1-0 win over Luton did little to ease fears of Erik ten Hag's job security. He remains the second favourite in the sack race.
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is next in the betting, with his team now sliding to the foot of the standings, while Andoni Iraola has been pushed out following Bournemouth's excellent 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday evening.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.