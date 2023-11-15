Georgia vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pt Scotland to win and under 2.5 goals at 15/4 (bet365)
Scotland's faultless start to Euro 2024 qualification ended in Sevilla last month as Spain beat them 2-0.
The pair have secured their spot in the tournament next summer, five points clear of Norway in third having played a game less, and now grapple for top spot and the Tartan Army's inferior goal difference means it may not be in their hands. But it is not out of the question.
This should mean the visitors pull no punches on the continent against a side that has struggled to gather any momentum this campaign.
The double over Cyprus and a point in their first game against Norway will not be enough to earn Georgia a place at Euro 2024.
SCOTLAND’s pursuit of top spot must be offset with the injuries to key personnel.
No doubt winning a group featuring Spain and Norway will be top priority for Steve Clarke but the limitations of the squad at his disposal could set up a lacklustre affair in Georgia.
It is worth noting that Scotland are massively overperforming underlying metrics at both ends of the pitch. They have scored 12 times from an xG of 6.9 and only conceded three from an xGA of 6.1, for context, Georgia have generated slightly more xG (7.00) but scored three goals fewer than the Scots.
That is not to say the visitors do not have enough quality to get a result here. With a midfield trio of John McGinn, Billy Gilmore and Scott McTominay they have players operating in top form for their Premier League clubs. Just don’t expect a cake walk in Georgia.
SCOTLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the bet.
John McGinn has been in imperious form since last international break.
For Aston Villa he has found the net three times in five appearances, setting up another two, taking his goal contribution to 10 for club and country this season.
Score prediction: Georgia 0-1 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
The defeat in Spain last time out was made worse by captain Andy Robertson premature exit, Liverpool’s left back will miss the remainder of 2023.
The absence of Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney at full back only consolidates this issue, Nathan Patterson and Greg Taylor will likely start on the flanks with out of favour Leeds centre back Liam Cooper slotting in at left centre back.
Up top, Che Adams has had to withdraw from the squad meaning Lyndon Dykes will lead the line with John McGinn and Ryan Christie operating in behind.
Georgia’s big hitters are all present for their November fixtures which of course includes Napoli’s mercurial winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though he usually leads the line for his nation.
Georgia: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.
Scotland: Clark; Hendry, McKenna, Cooper; Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Dykes.
