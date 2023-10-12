Scotland made to wait for Euro 2024 qualification following defeat to Spain

Scotland will have to wait for qualification to Euro 2024 after a 2-0 loss in Spain, their first of the campaign.
Steve Clarke's side had won their first five Group A qualifiers, including a home win over Spain, but they still points to qualify for the tournament
Scotland survived Spain pressure in a one-sided first half, but Scott McTominay, who scored both goals in the reverse fixture, found the back of the net with a free-kick just before the hour mark, only to see it ruled out by VAR.
Spain forward Alvaro Morata then headed them into a lead in the 74th minute before substitute Oihan Sancet added a second.
They face Norway next and Scotland’s place at Euro 2024 will be secured if the Norwegians drop points.
