Scotland made to wait for Euro 2024 qualification following defeat to Spain

Scotland will have to wait for qualification to Euro 2024 after a 2-0 loss in Spain, their first of the campaign.

Steve Clarke's side had won their first five Group A qualifiers, including a home win over Spain, but they still points to qualify for the tournament Scotland survived Spain pressure in a one-sided first half, but Scott McTominay, who scored both goals in the reverse fixture, found the back of the net with a free-kick just before the hour mark, only to see it ruled out by VAR.

