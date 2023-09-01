The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports that Liverpool are tracking Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.
Liverpool are interested in signing Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to provide competition for Alisson for next season.
Jurgen Klopp is set to be without Thiago Alcantara for the next month as the severity of the Spanish midfielder's hip flexor injury was revealed (both Daily Mirror).
The Reds are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer (The Times).
Everton boss Sean Dyche is keen for Jordan Pickford to sign a new Everton contract as soon as possible amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham (Daily Mirror).
Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Athletico Paranaense over a deal for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (The Sun).
Chelsea face missing out on Joao Felix with Real Madrid keeping tabs on the forward, according to reports. The big-spenders have signed so many new players they have had to install extra lockers at their Cobham training base (Daily Mail).
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered cruciate ligament damage in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester (The Times).
Spurs could reportedly secure the signature of long-term target Andre Onana at the end of the season, with the player being 'put up for sale' by Inter Milan (Daily Express).
Ex-Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds United after flying in to watch the team's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United (Daily Telegraph).
Sam Allardyce has opened the door to a shock Premier League return by saying he would be open to taking the Whites job (The Sun).
Meanwhile, outgoing Leeds helmsman Jesse Marsch is among those under consideration for the Southampton vacancy (Daily Telegraph).
Saints are open to appointing an overseas boss which could see a renewed move for Torino manager Ivan Juric (Daily Mai