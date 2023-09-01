Liverpool are interested in signing Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to provide competition for Alisson for next season.

Jurgen Klopp is set to be without Thiago Alcantara for the next month as the severity of the Spanish midfielder's hip flexor injury was revealed (both Daily Mirror).

The Reds are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer (The Times).

Everton boss Sean Dyche is keen for Jordan Pickford to sign a new Everton contract as soon as possible amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Athletico Paranaense over a deal for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (The Sun).

Chelsea face missing out on Joao Felix with Real Madrid keeping tabs on the forward, according to reports. The big-spenders have signed so many new players they have had to install extra lockers at their Cobham training base (Daily Mail).

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered cruciate ligament damage in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester (The Times).

Spurs could reportedly secure the signature of long-term target Andre Onana at the end of the season, with the player being 'put up for sale' by Inter Milan (Daily Express).