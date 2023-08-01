Ben Chilwell has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, according to reports (The Sun).

At least five serious bidders are preparing to do battle in the bid to buy Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepping up his interest by involving major investment banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs (The Times).

Feyenoord have not had an approach from Leeds United over head coach Arne Slot - and are planning to knock back any move (The Athletic).

Birmingham fans are fearing the worst amid a Football League investigation and the threat of relegation (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech held talks with Roma but a deal fell through during the January transfer window, reports suggest (The Sun).

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford (Daily Mail).

Leeds United's attempt to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next head coach is at a standstill despite a bid to secure a deal over the past 24 hours (The Athletic).

Erik ten Hag is considering ditching Wout Weghorst for their return league fixture against Leeds after another underwhelming performance from the on-loan Netherlands striker (The Sun).