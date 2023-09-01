The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the news on Manchester United's future.
Manchester United have reportedly identified Roma striker Tammy Abraham as a possible option to bolster their attack (Daily Mail).
It comes with the club in the midst of takeover talk, and offers for Manchester United are due to be tabled within the next 10 days, with the Glazer family still open to a potential deal that could be completed by April (Daily Telegraph).
That's as Sir Martin Broughton, the businessman responsible for the Fenway Sports Group era at Anfield has questioned the £4bn-plus asking prices for Liverpool and United - because they lack London postcodes (Daily Telegraph).
Discussions between Manchester United and the Qataris have already taken place as a group of investors from the oil-rich state launch their bid for the club. A price of between £4.1bn and £4.5bn is seen as more 'realistic' (Daily Mail).
The Old Trafford club have been recently linked with Harry Kane, but he will need to continue his quest to become the Premier League's record goalscorer at Tottenham Hotspur as the club will not sell him to a rival this summer (The Times).
One final line from Manchester United, as they have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati with LaLiga demanding that the Catalan giants dramatically reduce their wage bill (Daily Mirror).
A delegation from Leeds has returned empty-handed from Madrid after failing to persuade the Rayo Vallecano head coach, Andoni Iraola, to exchange Spain for West Yorkshire (The Guardian).
Club Andrea Radrizzani has appealed for patience in the club's pursuit of a new manager after Iraola's rejection (Daily Mail).
In north London, and Tottenham could turn to Ben Foster as emergency goalkeeping cover after Hugo Lloris was ruled out for up to eight weeks (Daily Mirror).
Spurs boss Antonio Conte is also expected to return to work on Thursday after arriving back in England following gallbladder surgery (Daily Mail).
Onto their rivals Arsenal, and they may have a clear run at Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer thanks to Barcelona turning their transfer focus elsewhere (Daily Mirror).
Gabriel Jesus has returned to the Gunners' London Colney training ground to ramp up his rehabilitation from knee surgery (Daily Mirror).
The Premier League's case against Manchester City could take up to four years before a verdict is reached, according to one of Britain's leading sports lawyers (Daily Mail).
Newcastle have secured a major breakthrough in their plans to expand St James' Park after buying back the land directly behind the stadium (Daily Mail).
And finally on Thursday, Charlton manager Dean Holden is among the names under early consideration at Huddersfield Town after they confirmed the departure of head coach Mark Fotheringham (Daily Mail).