Manchester United have reportedly identified Roma striker Tammy Abraham as a possible option to bolster their attack (Daily Mail).

It comes with the club in the midst of takeover talk, and offers for Manchester United are due to be tabled within the next 10 days, with the Glazer family still open to a potential deal that could be completed by April (Daily Telegraph).

That's as Sir Martin Broughton, the businessman responsible for the Fenway Sports Group era at Anfield has questioned the £4bn-plus asking prices for Liverpool and United - because they lack London postcodes (Daily Telegraph).

Discussions between Manchester United and the Qataris have already taken place as a group of investors from the oil-rich state launch their bid for the club. A price of between £4.1bn and £4.5bn is seen as more 'realistic' (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club have been recently linked with Harry Kane, but he will need to continue his quest to become the Premier League's record goalscorer at Tottenham Hotspur as the club will not sell him to a rival this summer (The Times).

One final line from Manchester United, as they have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati with LaLiga demanding that the Catalan giants dramatically reduce their wage bill (Daily Mirror).

A delegation from Leeds has returned empty-handed from Madrid after failing to persuade the Rayo Vallecano head coach, Andoni Iraola, to exchange Spain for West Yorkshire (The Guardian).

Club Andrea Radrizzani has appealed for patience in the club's pursuit of a new manager after Iraola's rejection (Daily Mail).