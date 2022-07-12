Manchester United have rejected a sensational request from Barcelona for England defender Harry Maguire to be included in any deal to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong (The Sun).

Staying with United and Erik ten Hag is unlikely to have more than £100m to spend on new signings ahead of his first official day in charge of the club unless players are sold (The Sun).

It is good news for United's midfielder hunt though, with negotiations for de Jong on the verge of a £69m agreement (Daily Telegraph).

Over to North London, where Arsenal have agreed terms with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and the £45m signing could be confirmed as soon as Monday (Daily Telegraph).

Everton striker Richarlison has told friends he wants to leave the club and sign for Tottenham this summer (Evening Standard).

Spurs have also opened talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign defender Josko Gvardiol, but will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun).

Juventus have turned down a bid from Chelsea for Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports, despite both Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic being offered to them (Daily Mail).

West Ham have approached Villarreal about signing Arnaut Danjuma, but they could face stiff competition for the Netherlands forward's signature (The Guardian).