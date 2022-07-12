Monday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Manchester United have rejected a sensational request from Barcelona for England defender Harry Maguire to be included in any deal to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong (The Sun).
Staying with United and Erik ten Hag is unlikely to have more than £100m to spend on new signings ahead of his first official day in charge of the club unless players are sold (The Sun).
It is good news for United's midfielder hunt though, with negotiations for de Jong on the verge of a £69m agreement (Daily Telegraph).
Over to North London, where Arsenal have agreed terms with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and the £45m signing could be confirmed as soon as Monday (Daily Telegraph).
Everton striker Richarlison has told friends he wants to leave the club and sign for Tottenham this summer (Evening Standard).
Spurs have also opened talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign defender Josko Gvardiol, but will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun).
Juventus have turned down a bid from Chelsea for Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports, despite both Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic being offered to them (Daily Mail).
West Ham have approached Villarreal about signing Arnaut Danjuma, but they could face stiff competition for the Netherlands forward's signature (The Guardian).
Newcastle will make an offer of a "significant sum" to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen according to a report in Italy (Daily Express).
Newcastle are also interested in signing Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, but face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds (Daily Express).
Alongside Osimhen and Nyamsi, Eddie Howe's side are reportedly considering a move for Porto winger Pepe as part of their summer spending spree (The Sun).
Liverpool are confident they will be able to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer (The Sun).
Nottingham Forest are planning to make a move for Arsenal's versatile defender or midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Daily Mail).
Celtic will seek at least £15m if Atletico Madrid firm up their interest in signing the Croatian international right back, Josip Juranovic (The Times).
Tom Lawrence is the latest striker to be linked with Rangers as they seek to boost their options up front (Daily Record).