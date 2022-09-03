Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry (The Guardian).

United are pursuing PSV's Cody Gakpo in parallel with Ajax's Antony but are likely to sign only one of the forwards before the transfer window closes (Daily Telegraph).

The club are convinced they will complete the capture of Antony within the next week (The Sun).

Manchester United's hopes of unveiling midfielder Casemiro before Monday night's Premier League clash with Liverpool appear to have been derailed by visa issues (Daily Express).

Manchester United are set to make a final push for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong (Daily Express).

Ajax have been told there is no chance of taking Donny van de Beek back to Holland - because Erik ten Hag is convinced he can still play a key role at Manchester United (The Sun).

Cristiano Ronaldo could be rescued from Manchester United by the club where the journey first began, Sporting Lisbon, who are not prepared to pay a transfer fee for the Portugal international but have tabled an offer to the player (The Sun).

It comes after Borussia Dortmund ruled themselves out of a move for wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail).

Thomas Tuchel says the manner of Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Leeds further reinforced the need for additions before the September 1 transfer deadline (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa have agreed a fee worth around £25m for Watford's Ismaila Sarr, but the deal is still to be resolved (Daily Mail).

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will keep the chasing Premier League pack of Tottenham and Newcastle waiting - until he finds out if he has a move to Juventus (The Sun).