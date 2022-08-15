Manchester United hope to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for close to £60m in the next few days and are also now fully turning their attentions to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo who will cost around £34m (The Telegraph).

An alternative option to Gakpo is the Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco, who is priced at £25.5m, after United failed with a bid of £67.6m for Ajax's Antony - who was their first choice (The Telegraph).

United are considering a move for Everton's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target as Jurrien Timber extended his contract with Ajax (The Sun).

Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris has an involvement in private equity firm Apollo, who are in exclusive talks to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United (Daily Mail).

Manchester United and Chelsea are leading a number of Premier League clubs poised to embark on a £500m gold rush over the final two weeks of the summer transfer window (The Telegraph).

Chelsea want to push ahead with a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap solution before looking at long-term targets next summer including RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku (The Telegraph).

Chelsea are optimistic that a deal for the Aubameyang can be reached as further talks are scheduled this week (The Times).