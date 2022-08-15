The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Manchester United's hunt for a midfielder and a winger.
Manchester United hope to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for close to £60m in the next few days and are also now fully turning their attentions to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo who will cost around £34m (The Telegraph).
An alternative option to Gakpo is the Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco, who is priced at £25.5m, after United failed with a bid of £67.6m for Ajax's Antony - who was their first choice (The Telegraph).
United are considering a move for Everton's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (Daily Mail).
The Old Trafford club have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target as Jurrien Timber extended his contract with Ajax (The Sun).
Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris has an involvement in private equity firm Apollo, who are in exclusive talks to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United (Daily Mail).
Manchester United and Chelsea are leading a number of Premier League clubs poised to embark on a £500m gold rush over the final two weeks of the summer transfer window (The Telegraph).
Chelsea want to push ahead with a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap solution before looking at long-term targets next summer including RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku (The Telegraph).
Chelsea are optimistic that a deal for the Aubameyang can be reached as further talks are scheduled this week (The Times).
Tottenham are closing in on their eighth signing of the summer as they prepare to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the signature of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips (Daily Mirror).
Fulham are set to strike a deal with Roma for out-of-favour winger Justin Kluivert on an initial loan with option to buy for £10m, with Cottagers manager Marco Silva desperate to add to his attacking options to stave off relegation fears (Daily Mail).
Virgil van Dijk accepts that Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford has taken on "massive" proportions, with both teams' stuttering start to the season (Daily Mirror).
In-demand Moussa Dembele's potential move to Manchester United could be scuppered by a cut-price Juventus plan - which could leave Celtic minus a transfer jackpot (Daily Record).
Winger Sead Haksabanovic is edging closer to a permanent move to Celtic from Rubin Kazan as his former club Djurgardens appeared to give up their ambitious pursuit (Daily Record).