Manchester United have been dealt another transfer blow as they have been forced to end their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot due to his wage demands of over £200,000 a week (The Times).

Despite this setback Manchester United will still try to sign five players before the transfer window closes with moved lined up for Thomas Meunier and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Daily Telegraph).

United are also hoping to move on Aaron Wan-Bissaka either on loan or permanently with Crystal Palace, his former team, looking to pay £10m to bring him back just three years after selling him for £50m (Daily Telegraph).

Galatasaray have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Mauro Icardi and have already had discussions with his wife and agent, Wanda Nara (The Sun).

Christian Pulisic is also on the radar of Manchester United and could be allowed to leave on loan if he extends his contract first (Daily Mail). However, Chelsea will consider a permanent deal for the American to recoup some of the £58m they spent to acquire him from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 (The Sun).

Manchester United are also linked with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix who was once dubbed as the next Cristiano Ronaldo prior to his move to Atletico from Benfica (Daily Mail).

Chelsea target Pierre Emerick Aubameyang looks set for a move to Chelsea with the forward willing to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to the blues (Daily Mail).

With Pulisic potentially being loaned out, Billy Gilmour is also vying for a loan move with Brighton being the latest club to show an interest in the Scottish midfielder (Daily Mail).

Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea as he waits to see if the Londoners make another offer to Everton for his services after the Merseysiders turned down a formal bid of £45m for the Everton academy graduate (Daily Telegraph).

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva who has been linked with a move away this summer. The Qatari-owned club are working on a £59.1m deal to secure the services of the Portuguese playmaker (The Times).