Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as their deal to sign Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapse (Daily Telegraph).

Wesley Fofana has asked Leicester City to allow him to leave the club and join Chelsea (The Guardian).

Todd Boehly has reportedly pleaded with Callum Hudson-Odoi not to force a permanent exit from Chelsea (Daily Mail).

Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford (The Athletic).

Ajax forward Antony is 'no longer an option for Manchester United' this summer, according to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf (Daily Mail).

Alvaro Morata says he has no interest in leaving Atletico Madrid after rumours emerged of a swap deal with Manchester United involving Cristiano Ronaldo (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham are in a three-way fight for Neal Maupay (The Athletic).

Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer by Erik ten Hag, but only if he can find a club to buy him (Daily Telegraph).