Monday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future.
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paulo Dybala's agent as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options this summer (Daily Mirror).
That's due to Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out - according to reports over the weekend - but he has been told by the club that he must be on their pre-season tour this week (Daily Mirror).
Napoli, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been made aware of Ronaldo's plan to leave (Daily Mirror).
However, Chelsea are at the front of the queue to offer Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League football (The Sun).
One good bit of news for United fans is that they are closing in on the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong after an initial transfer fee was agreed with Barcelona, and the Catalan club have their eyes on a direct replacement (Daily Mirror).
Another potential incoming is Serge Gnabry, with both Manchester City and United reportedly interested in signing the Bayern Munich winger in a £35m deal this summer (The Sun).
Alex Telles is reportedly set to be sold by Manchester United after his bust-up with starlet Hannibal Mejbri in May (The Sun).
The club are apparently ready to use Telles and Eric Bailly in a swap deal to land Pau Torres (Daily Express).
A player who left Old Trafford this summer is Jesse Lingard, who may only join Everton as a last resort despite optimism of his capture within Goodison Park (The Sun).
Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Lille youngster Amadou Onana as sporting director Edu scouts out midfield alternatives to Youri Tielemans Daily Express).
Newcastle are still hopeful they can sign Jesse Lingard this summer despite the former Manchester United star holding talks with both Tottenham and Everton (Daily Express).
Eddie Howe's club have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans (Daily Mirror).
The Toon are also preparing new contract talks with Callum Wilson in a move to secure the striker's long-term future (Daily Mirror).
Arsenal are ready to raise their current £38m offer for Lisandro Martinez as they compete with Manchester United to sign the Ajax defender (Daily Mail).
Todd Boehly is interested in making a statement buy shortly after becoming the new Chelsea owner, and signing Neymar could become a real possibility (Daily Express).
Raheem Sterling is closing in on a switch to Chelsea with Thomas Tuchel's side holding fresh talks with Manchester City (The Sun).
Leeds United have opened talks over a £12m deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (Daily Mail).
Crystal Palace have entered the race for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who has attracted interest from Southampton and Nottingham Forest (Daily Mail).
Palace manager Patrick Vieira also wants to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley, but West Ham also admire the 22-year-old, with the Clarets likely to want more than £10m for the midfielder (The Sun).
Former Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be set to make a return to Scottish football, with Kilmarnock keen to take him on loan from Wigan (Scottish Sun).
Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder has confessed the Bundesliga club are open to bids for Celtic-linked defender Malick Thiaw this summer (Daily Record).