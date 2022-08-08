Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paulo Dybala's agent as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options this summer (Daily Mirror).

That's due to Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out - according to reports over the weekend - but he has been told by the club that he must be on their pre-season tour this week (Daily Mirror).

Napoli, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been made aware of Ronaldo's plan to leave (Daily Mirror).

However, Chelsea are at the front of the queue to offer Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League football (The Sun).

One good bit of news for United fans is that they are closing in on the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong after an initial transfer fee was agreed with Barcelona, and the Catalan club have their eyes on a direct replacement (Daily Mirror).

Another potential incoming is Serge Gnabry, with both Manchester City and United reportedly interested in signing the Bayern Munich winger in a £35m deal this summer (The Sun).

Alex Telles is reportedly set to be sold by Manchester United after his bust-up with starlet Hannibal Mejbri in May (The Sun).

The club are apparently ready to use Telles and Eric Bailly in a swap deal to land Pau Torres (Daily Express).

A player who left Old Trafford this summer is Jesse Lingard, who may only join Everton as a last resort despite optimism of his capture within Goodison Park (The Sun).

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Lille youngster Amadou Onana as sporting director Edu scouts out midfield alternatives to Youri Tielemans Daily Express).