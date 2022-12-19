Erik ten Hag will urge Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Ajax's Brazil forward Antony if the Portugal international is able to force his departure from the club for a second time. United have also made an improved offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Argentina international (Sunday Mirror).

Manchester City will tell Chelsea to forget about re-signing centre-back Nathan Ake on the cheap (The Sun on Sunday).

Liverpool are planning talks with Roberto Firmino and his representatives to find out whether he wants to stay at the club. Juventus have shown interest in the Brazilian (Sunday Mirror).

It is reported that Manchester United are to offer Christian Eriksen a £150,000-per-week contract, but the Dane apparently wants to wait and see who else United bring in this summer. Brazilian teenager Gabriel Veron could be one from Palmeiras (The Sun on Sunday).

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Benfica over a possible deal for Alex Grimaldo having missed out on the signing of Aaron Hickey. The Gunners have also opened talks with the representatives of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana over a possible transfer this summer (The Sun on Sunday).

Crystal Palace are plotting a late move in the battle for Wolves' £20m-rated Morgan Gibbs-White (The Sun on Sunday).