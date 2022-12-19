Sunday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on Manchester United's torrid transfer window thus far.
Erik ten Hag will urge Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Ajax's Brazil forward Antony if the Portugal international is able to force his departure from the club for a second time. United have also made an improved offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Argentina international (Sunday Mirror).
Manchester City will tell Chelsea to forget about re-signing centre-back Nathan Ake on the cheap (The Sun on Sunday).
Liverpool are planning talks with Roberto Firmino and his representatives to find out whether he wants to stay at the club. Juventus have shown interest in the Brazilian (Sunday Mirror).
It is reported that Manchester United are to offer Christian Eriksen a £150,000-per-week contract, but the Dane apparently wants to wait and see who else United bring in this summer. Brazilian teenager Gabriel Veron could be one from Palmeiras (The Sun on Sunday).
Arsenal have reportedly contacted Benfica over a possible deal for Alex Grimaldo having missed out on the signing of Aaron Hickey. The Gunners have also opened talks with the representatives of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana over a possible transfer this summer (The Sun on Sunday).
Crystal Palace are plotting a late move in the battle for Wolves' £20m-rated Morgan Gibbs-White (The Sun on Sunday).
Barcelona reportedly hope to allocate £172m to spend on four players during the summer transfer window, with Xavi keen to sign Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. Barca are willing to part with Memphis Depay to fund moves (The Mail on Sunday).
AC Milan are planning on renewing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract at the club and a meeting has been set with the striker (The Mail on Sunday).
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is insisting that Frenkie de Jong is 'not for sale' and that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp, dealing a blow to Manchester United's pursuit of the midfielder. In more Barca news, Tottenham are closing in on a deal for central defender Clement Lenglet (Sunday Express).
Leeds are reportedly closing in on RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams as a replacement for the outgoing Kalvin Phillips (The Mail on Sunday).
Vinicius Souza faces a straight choice between Celtic and Fenerbahce (Daily Record).
Rangers' lengthy pursuit of PAOK striker Antonio Colak could depend on Bundesliga side Koln's summer incomings and outgoings (Scottish Sun).