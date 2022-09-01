The best football transfer gossip and rumours from Saturday's back pages, including Neymar to Chelsea and the latest on free agents Ousmane Dembele and Christian Eriksen.
Neymar's representatives have approached Chelsea about a move after learning that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old leave this summer (ESPN).
Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia is set to become the first signing of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era after agreeing terms. The 22-year-old from Feyenoord was set to join Lyon before the Premier League side hijacked a deal (The Telegraph).
Christian Eriksen could also finalise a switch to Old Trafford after a verbal offer was made to the 30-year-old Dane (Star), who could get a two-year deal worth £150,000 a week to fend off interest from Brentford, Spurs, Newcastle and Everton (Mirror).
Ousmane Dembele is officially a free agent after the expiry of his Barcelona contract - with Chelsea, PSG and Bayern among those sides eyeing the French international winger (Marca).
Manchester City are poised to extend the contract of Riyad Mahrez, who scored 24 goals and set up nine more in 47 games last season (Daily Mail).
Everton have joined West Ham in the race to sign Jesse Lingard, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United (Daily Mail), while Tottenham have also considered an approach (The Sun).
Raheem Sterling's Chelsea switch could be 'finalised in days' after progress in talks with Man City over a move worth around £45m (Daily Mail).
Tottenham have been busy this summer and they are closing in on another signing just days after completing a move for Richarlison, this time in defence - with Barcelona's Clement Lenglet set for a loan switch to north London (Daily Mail).
Leeds are on the search for attackers with Raphinha heading out of Elland Road - and they are said to be eyeing Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere, also a target for AC Milan and Leicester (Daily Mail). Jesse Marsch's side are also losing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, with RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams being considered as a replacement. Adams previously played under Marsch at both Leipzig and New York Red Bulls (Daily Express).
Chelsea's Levi Colwill is attracting Premier League interest, with Brighton, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest all keen on a loan switch for the 19-year-old, who impressed at Huddersfield last season (Argus).
Fulham are set to wrap up a £17m deal to sign midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting (The Sun).
Barcelona have turned down an option to make Adama Traore's loan move from Wolves permanent for £26m (Sport). The 26-year-old made four starts and seven substitute appearances after moving to Camp Nou in January, failing to score from 0.75 xG while registering two assists from 1.36 xA.
Everton are considering replacing Richarlison with Watford's Emmanuel Dennis (Evening Standard).
Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, 20, wants to stay at Reims despite the Premier League club having a bid accepted for the striker (Chronicle).
Brentford are eyeing a £20m swoop for Hull striker Keane Lewis-Potter, who is an England U21 international (Telegraph).