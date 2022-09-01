Neymar's representatives have approached Chelsea about a move after learning that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old leave this summer (ESPN).

Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia is set to become the first signing of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era after agreeing terms. The 22-year-old from Feyenoord was set to join Lyon before the Premier League side hijacked a deal (The Telegraph).

Christian Eriksen could also finalise a switch to Old Trafford after a verbal offer was made to the 30-year-old Dane (Star), who could get a two-year deal worth £150,000 a week to fend off interest from Brentford, Spurs, Newcastle and Everton (Mirror).

Ousmane Dembele is officially a free agent after the expiry of his Barcelona contract - with Chelsea, PSG and Bayern among those sides eyeing the French international winger (Marca).

Manchester City are poised to extend the contract of Riyad Mahrez, who scored 24 goals and set up nine more in 47 games last season (Daily Mail).

Everton have joined West Ham in the race to sign Jesse Lingard, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United (Daily Mail), while Tottenham have also considered an approach (The Sun).

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea switch could be 'finalised in days' after progress in talks with Man City over a move worth around £45m (Daily Mail).