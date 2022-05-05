As the end of the season approaches, we track every Premier League player set to be out of contract in the summer as well as the star names across Europe who are also running down their deals.
Chelsea have already confirmed they will be losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively expected to announce they have agreed pre-contract deals to sign the centre-backs on free transfers.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsenal may be on the look-out for a couple of new strikers as both Alexandre Lacazette and heir-apparent Eddie Nketiah can walk out of Emirates Stadium for nothing come June 30.
Manchester United could see a raft if players leave, with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard all on their way.
One interesting story that looks set to rumble is the future of Gareth Bale, with speculation that the Real Madrid forward could retire rather than join a new club - that may change should Wales clinch qualification for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their June play-off against Scotland or Ukraine.
Best players in Europe out of contract
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
- Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
- Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)
- Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
- Isco (Real Madrid)
- Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
- Angel Di Maria (PSG)
- Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)
- Franck Kessie (AC Milan)
- Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
- Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
- Dries Mertens (Napoli)
- Andrea Belotti (Torino)
Rounding up the rest
When does the transfer window reopen?
Contracts tend to expire on June 30, although the transfer window reopens on June 10 domestically and on July 1 internationally.
Arsenal
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Eddie Nketiah
- Mohamed Elneny
Brighton
- Danny Welbeck
- Pascal Gross
Burnley
- James Tarkowski
- Aaron Lennon
- Phil Bardsley
- Jack Cork
- Erik Pieters
- Dale Stephens
- Jay Rodriguez
- Ashley Barnes
- Ben Mee
- Matej Vydra
Chelsea
- Antonio Rudiger
- Andreas Christensen
- Charley Musonda
Crystal Palace
- Jordan Ayew
- James McArthur
- James Tomkins
- Chekhou Kouyate
- Martin Kelly
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Jeffrey Schlupp
Everton
- Andy Lonergan
- Asmir Begovic
- Cenk Tosun
- Fabian Delph
- Gylfi Sigurdsson
- Jonjoe Kenny
Leeds
Leicester
- Eldin Jakupovic
- Daniel Amartey
Liverpool
- Divock Origi
- James Milner
- Adrian
- Loris Karius
Manchester City
Manchester United
- Nemanja Matic
- Edinson Cavani
- Juan Mata
- Lee Grant
Newcastle
- Sean Longstaff
- Fabian Schar
- Paul Dummett
Norwich
Southampton
- Willy Caballero
- Shane Long
- Fraser Forster
- Alex McCarthy
- Jack Stephens
- Harry Lewis
Tottenham
- No players out of contract this summer
Watford
- Cucho Hernandez
- Ben Foster
- Nicolas N'Koulou
- Tom Cleverley
- Juraj Kucka
West Ham
- Andriy Yarmolenko
- David Martin
- Lukasz Fabianski
- Mark Noble (retiring)
- Angelo Ogbonna
- Ryan Fredericks
Wolves
- Joao Moutinho
- John Ruddy
- Marcal
- Romain Saiss