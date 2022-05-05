Sporting Life
Best free agents this summer: Who is out of contract in 2022?

By Sporting Life
11:58 · THU May 05, 2022

As the end of the season approaches, we track every Premier League player set to be out of contract in the summer as well as the star names across Europe who are also running down their deals.

Chelsea have already confirmed they will be losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively expected to announce they have agreed pre-contract deals to sign the centre-backs on free transfers.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsenal may be on the look-out for a couple of new strikers as both Alexandre Lacazette and heir-apparent Eddie Nketiah can walk out of Emirates Stadium for nothing come June 30.

Manchester United could see a raft if players leave, with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard all on their way.

One interesting story that looks set to rumble is the future of Gareth Bale, with speculation that the Real Madrid forward could retire rather than join a new club - that may change should Wales clinch qualification for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their June play-off against Scotland or Ukraine.

Best players in Europe out of contract

Kylian Mbappe is odds-on to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid
  • Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
  • Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
  • Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)
  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
  • Isco (Real Madrid)
  • Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
  • Angel Di Maria (PSG)
  • Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)
  • Franck Kessie (AC Milan)
  • Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
  • Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Dries Mertens (Napoli)
  • Andrea Belotti (Torino)

Rounding up the rest

Thursday's South America World Cup qualifying tips: Paraguay v Uruguay, Chile v Argentina
Ben Brereton-Diaz has starred for Blackburn and Chile this term

When does the transfer window reopen?

Contracts tend to expire on June 30, although the transfer window reopens on June 10 domestically and on July 1 internationally.

Arsenal

  • Alexandre Lacazette
  • Eddie Nketiah
  • Mohamed Elneny
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates his Carabao Cup hat-trick
Will Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (right) stay at the club?

Aston Villa

  • Ashley Young
  • Robin Olsen

Brentford

Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond the end of the season
Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond May

Brighton

  • Danny Welbeck
  • Pascal Gross

Burnley

  • James Tarkowski
  • Aaron Lennon
  • Phil Bardsley
  • Jack Cork
  • Erik Pieters
  • Dale Stephens
  • Jay Rodriguez
  • Ashley Barnes
  • Ben Mee
  • Matej Vydra
Chelsea

  • Antonio Rudiger
  • Andreas Christensen
  • Charley Musonda

Crystal Palace

  • Jordan Ayew
  • James McArthur
  • James Tomkins
  • Chekhou Kouyate
  • Martin Kelly
  • Nathaniel Clyne
  • Jordan Ayew
  • Jeffrey Schlupp

Everton

  • Andy Lonergan
  • Asmir Begovic
  • Cenk Tosun
  • Fabian Delph
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson
  • Jonjoe Kenny

Leeds

  • Liam McCarron

Leicester

  • Eldin Jakupovic
  • Daniel Amartey

Liverpool

  • Divock Origi
  • James Milner
  • Adrian
  • Loris Karius

Manchester City

  • Fernandinho
  • Scott Carson

Manchester United

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer
Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer
  • Nemanja Matic
  • Edinson Cavani
  • Juan Mata
  • Lee Grant

Newcastle

  • Sean Longstaff
  • Fabian Schar
  • Paul Dummett

Norwich

  • Lukas Rupp

Southampton

  • Willy Caballero
  • Shane Long
  • Fraser Forster
  • Alex McCarthy
  • Jack Stephens
  • Harry Lewis

Tottenham

  • No players out of contract this summer

Watford

  • Cucho Hernandez
  • Ben Foster
  • Nicolas N'Koulou
  • Tom Cleverley
  • Juraj Kucka

West Ham

  • Andriy Yarmolenko
  • David Martin
  • Lukasz Fabianski
  • Mark Noble (retiring)
  • Angelo Ogbonna
  • Ryan Fredericks

Wolves

  • Joao Moutinho
  • John Ruddy
  • Marcal
  • Romain Saiss
FOOTBALL TIPS