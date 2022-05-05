Chelsea have already confirmed they will be losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively expected to announce they have agreed pre-contract deals to sign the centre-backs on free transfers.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsenal may be on the look-out for a couple of new strikers as both Alexandre Lacazette and heir-apparent Eddie Nketiah can walk out of Emirates Stadium for nothing come June 30.

Manchester United could see a raft if players leave, with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard all on their way.

One interesting story that looks set to rumble is the future of Gareth Bale, with speculation that the Real Madrid forward could retire rather than join a new club - that may change should Wales clinch qualification for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their June play-off against Scotland or Ukraine.

Best players in Europe out of contract