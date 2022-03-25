The 32-year-old's deal expires in the summer with it looking highly likely he will end a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital having barely featured this season.

His sensational performance in Wales's 2-1 World Cup semi-final play-off win over Austria came just hours after Spanish media outlet Marca dubbed him 'The Welsh parasite', taking issue with the fact he was fit and ready for his country just days after missing Real's 4-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.

Bale has won 14 trophies with Madrid including four Champions Leagues.