Gareth Bale could be set for a return to Spurs
Tottenham are the favourites to sign Gareth Bale this summer

Gareth Bale next club odds: Tottenham favourites to re-sign Welshman

By Sporting Life
12:37 · FRI March 25, 2022

Fresh from his latest heroics for Wales, the spotlight has moved to Gareth Bale's contract situation at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old's deal expires in the summer with it looking highly likely he will end a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital having barely featured this season.

His sensational performance in Wales's 2-1 World Cup semi-final play-off win over Austria came just hours after Spanish media outlet Marca dubbed him 'The Welsh parasite', taking issue with the fact he was fit and ready for his country just days after missing Real's 4-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.

Bale has won 14 trophies with Madrid including four Champions Leagues.

CLICK HERE for latest Sky Bet odds

Odds correct at 11:30 (25/03/22)

Former club Tottenham currently lead the betting for his signature.

The Welshman had a successful loan stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, scoring 11 goals in 20 league appearances, averaging an impressive 0.61 xG/95 which highlighted his ability to continue to get into good scoring positions.

Cardiff are second favourites, with any MLS club just ahead of while big-spending Newcastle in the betting.

Scottish pair Rangers - where Bale's Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey is currently on loan from Juventus - and Celtic follow alongside Inter and AC Milan.

Sporting Life's preview of Wales v Belarus, including best bets and score prediction
ALSO READ: Bale's importance to Wales

