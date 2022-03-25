Fresh from his latest heroics for Wales, the spotlight has moved to Gareth Bale's contract situation at Real Madrid.
The 32-year-old's deal expires in the summer with it looking highly likely he will end a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital having barely featured this season.
His sensational performance in Wales's 2-1 World Cup semi-final play-off win over Austria came just hours after Spanish media outlet Marca dubbed him 'The Welsh parasite', taking issue with the fact he was fit and ready for his country just days after missing Real's 4-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.
Bale has won 14 trophies with Madrid including four Champions Leagues.
Odds correct at 11:30 (25/03/22)
Former club Tottenham currently lead the betting for his signature.
The Welshman had a successful loan stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, scoring 11 goals in 20 league appearances, averaging an impressive 0.61 xG/95 which highlighted his ability to continue to get into good scoring positions.
Cardiff are second favourites, with any MLS club just ahead of while big-spending Newcastle in the betting.
Scottish pair Rangers - where Bale's Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey is currently on loan from Juventus - and Celtic follow alongside Inter and AC Milan.
