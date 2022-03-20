Barcelona beat Real Madrid in a La Liga Clasico for the first time since 2019 by thrashing them 4-0 at the Bernabeu with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice.
The former Arsenal captain scored just before the half-hour mark and Ronald Araujo then struck to give Barca a 2-0 half-time lead.
Ferran Torres, who left Manchester City for the Nou Camp in January, fired in the Catalan club's third just 90 seconds into the second period and it was scarcely believable when Aubameyang made it 4-0 on 51 minutes.
Real, who remain nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table, managed to survive to full-time with no further damage.
Barca are now up to third, three points behind second-placed Sevilla having played a game fewer.