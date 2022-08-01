Friday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including Chelsea homing in on three big summer transfer targets.
Chelsea's negotiations with Juventus over a move for Matthijs de Ligt are progressing (Telegraph) but Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Raphinha in an effort to beat the Blues to the signing of Leeds forward Raphinha (Times).
Thomas Tuchel's side are also interested in engineering a return to Stamford Bridge for Nathan Ake (Telegraph) but Manchester City will tell them to forget about re-signing the centre-back on the cheap (Sun).
Brennan Johnson has given Nottingham Forest a huge boost by agreeing a new four-year contract at the City Ground (Times).
Bruno Fernandes has attempted to end speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future by claiming the Portuguese is set to stay (Sun).
Celtic are applying the finishing touches to a £6.5m deal to sign Portuguese winger Jota on a permanent four-year contract (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are intending to keep William Saliba at the club next season and are hoping to tie him down to a new contract while fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes remains a target for Juventus but it remains unlikely the Gunners will sell this summer.
In-demand Stephen Kelly looks set to leave Rangers before the close of the window despite returning to training at Auchehowie (Daily Record).
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is seeking assurances over his future as the protracted takeover of Birmingham has left him with 12 players, no assistant and poor training facilities just weeks before the start of the Championship season (Daily Mail).
Barcelona boss Xavi has ruthlessly told first-team stars Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig to skip pre-season training as the Catalans attempt to kick-off a summer exodus (Mirror).
West Bromwich Albion owner Guochuan Lai has admitted he borrowed £5m from the club more than a year ago and has still not paid it back (Daily Mail).
Croatian striker Antonio Colak has been labelled as 'easily replaceable' as a move to Rangers from PAOK edges closer (Daily Record).
Neil Lennon has tapped into his SPFL knowledge again by adding former Rangers and Hibs winger Brandon Barker to his Omonia Nicosia squad (Scottish Sun).