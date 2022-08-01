Chelsea's negotiations with Juventus over a move for Matthijs de Ligt are progressing (Telegraph) but Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Raphinha in an effort to beat the Blues to the signing of Leeds forward Raphinha (Times).

Thomas Tuchel's side are also interested in engineering a return to Stamford Bridge for Nathan Ake (Telegraph) but Manchester City will tell them to forget about re-signing the centre-back on the cheap (Sun).

Brennan Johnson has given Nottingham Forest a huge boost by agreeing a new four-year contract at the City Ground (Times).

Bruno Fernandes has attempted to end speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future by claiming the Portuguese is set to stay (Sun).

Celtic are applying the finishing touches to a £6.5m deal to sign Portuguese winger Jota on a permanent four-year contract (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are intending to keep William Saliba at the club next season and are hoping to tie him down to a new contract while fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes remains a target for Juventus but it remains unlikely the Gunners will sell this summer.

In-demand Stephen Kelly looks set to leave Rangers before the close of the window despite returning to training at Auchehowie (Daily Record).