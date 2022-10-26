Tuesday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.
Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly join forces with Lionel Messi at PSG after asking Manchester United for a transfer during this summer window (Daily Mirror). He was pictured in Lisbon yesterday, at Portugal's national training ground (The Sun).
Chelsea are considering a move for the 37-year-old but it is unsure whether Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Ronaldo (The Guardian).
In non-Ronaldo news, Lisandro Martinez wants Ajax to grant him his wish to move to the Premier League. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are desperate for his signature (Daily Mirror).
It is understood that Martinez is "very open" to signing for the Gunners. They could need the centre-back as Juventus are considering Gabriel as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who is targeted by Chelsea (The Sun).
Monchi has provided an update on Jules Kounde. Amid interest from Chelsea, Sevilla's director of football confirmed there is interest from the Premier League but claims Barcelona manager Xavi is a fan (Daily Mirror).
Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are all at risk of being ousted at Chelsea (Daily Mail). AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Ziyech (The Athletic).
Brentford are hopeful that Aaron Hickey will sign a long-term contract with the club soon, a move from Italian side Bologna (The Athletic).
Until PAOK bring in a replacement, Rangers' wait for Antonio Colak will continue to rumble on (Daily Record).
Rangers did bring in 16-year-old Zak Lovelace, however. Millwall say they are "saddened and disappointed" by his decision to join the Scottish side on a free transfer, but hold no grudges (Daily Record).