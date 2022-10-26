Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly join forces with Lionel Messi at PSG after asking Manchester United for a transfer during this summer window (Daily Mirror). He was pictured in Lisbon yesterday, at Portugal's national training ground (The Sun).

Chelsea are considering a move for the 37-year-old but it is unsure whether Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Ronaldo (The Guardian).

In non-Ronaldo news, Lisandro Martinez wants Ajax to grant him his wish to move to the Premier League. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are desperate for his signature (Daily Mirror).

It is understood that Martinez is "very open" to signing for the Gunners. They could need the centre-back as Juventus are considering Gabriel as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who is targeted by Chelsea (The Sun).