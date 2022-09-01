Manchester United believe Cristiano Ronaldo could make a dramatic U-turn and buy into Erik ten Hag's revolution after the club's spending splurge (The Sun).

Alfred Schreuder, the Ajax head coach, described Antony's conduct as "weird" and suggested the Dutch club could fine the Brazil winger for going on strike to push through his £84m move to Manchester United (The Times).

United have fended off interest from top European clubs to tie down wonderkid Amir Ibragimov to a new contract (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea have reportedly offered Frenkie de Jong £15.5m per year to join the club from Barcelona (Daily Express).

The Blues are also attempting to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, in a £77m deal which will see the Croatian loaned back to Germany for this season (Daily Mail).

Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester manager, will receive only a third of the £70m banked from Wesley Fofana's sale to Chelsea to spend on transfers (Daily Telegraph).

Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new long-term contract. The club have offered the 20-year-old winger, whose present contract runs until 2024, a significant increase on his £70,000-a-week wage (The Times).

Mykhaylo Mudryk has liked a post on Instagram claiming Arsenal are interested in signing him before Thursday's transfer deadline (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool have been warned by Benfica boss Roger Schmidt that Enzo Fernandez will stay with the club for "a long time" despite interest from Anfield (Daily Mirror).