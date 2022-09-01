The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future.
Manchester United believe Cristiano Ronaldo could make a dramatic U-turn and buy into Erik ten Hag's revolution after the club's spending splurge (The Sun).
Alfred Schreuder, the Ajax head coach, described Antony's conduct as "weird" and suggested the Dutch club could fine the Brazil winger for going on strike to push through his £84m move to Manchester United (The Times).
United have fended off interest from top European clubs to tie down wonderkid Amir Ibragimov to a new contract (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea have reportedly offered Frenkie de Jong £15.5m per year to join the club from Barcelona (Daily Express).
The Blues are also attempting to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, in a £77m deal which will see the Croatian loaned back to Germany for this season (Daily Mail).
Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester manager, will receive only a third of the £70m banked from Wesley Fofana's sale to Chelsea to spend on transfers (Daily Telegraph).
Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new long-term contract. The club have offered the 20-year-old winger, whose present contract runs until 2024, a significant increase on his £70,000-a-week wage (The Times).
Mykhaylo Mudryk has liked a post on Instagram claiming Arsenal are interested in signing him before Thursday's transfer deadline (Daily Mirror).
Liverpool have been warned by Benfica boss Roger Schmidt that Enzo Fernandez will stay with the club for "a long time" despite interest from Anfield (Daily Mirror).
Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly looking to terminate his AC Milan loan and his Chelsea contract to join Newcastle on a free transfer (The Sun).
Eddie Howe's club are also prepared to wait until 75 minutes before their Premier League game at Liverpool on Wednesday night to receive a work permit for the club record signing Alexander Isak to play at Anfield (The Times).
Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in trying to sign former Manchester United target Cody Gakpo (Daily Telegraph).
The Toffees have revived their interest in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro (Daily Mail).
Ex-Everton coach Duncan Ferguson has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Jack Ross at Dundee United (The Times).
Premier League clubs are set to face restrictions on spending on transfers and wages for the first time with England's top flight looking to follow UEFA's new financial rules (The Times).
David Moyes warned Richarlison to expect a kicking if he continues his ball-juggling antics (The Sun).
Atletico Madrid are trying to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and there is also interest in the Brazil international from another Premier League club (Daily Telegraph).
That club appears to be Liverpool, who have reportedly made a £20m bid for Luiz as they seek a last-minute midfield fix (Daily Express).
Scott Parker's sacking as Bournemouth head coach came after his relationship with chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes broke down due to his "public airing" of the club's dirty laundry almost on a weekly basis (Daily Mail).
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists he is not contemplating losing star man Wilfried Zaha before the transfer deadline (Daily Mail).
Nottingham Forest are set to sign Wolves defender Willy Boly for an initial £2.25m (Daily Telegraph).