Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Ramsdale, David de Gea, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Erik ten Hag

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Chelsea eyeing a move for Aaron Ramsdale.
Chelsea are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal following Mikel Arteta's decision to bench him for David Raya against Everton. (Daily Mail)
Four Manchester United stars were reportedly involved in bust-ups following the 3-1 defeat to Brighton, club captain Bruno Fernandes is said to have clashed with Scott McTominay and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also lost it with each other. (The Sun)
England will reportedly have to play qualifying matches for Euro 2028 even if they are the main host for the tournament, under a new plan being considered by UEFA, which is planning on offering only two automatic spots for the five co-hosts if they fail to qualify from their groups. (The Times)
A majority of the Spanish women's national team are saying that they will be seeking legal advice after being called up to the latest squad by the RFEF despite telling them that they wouldn't play until widespread reforms are put in place. (Daily Telegraph)
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly set to face FA reprimand following his comments on referee Peter Bankes after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham, calling Bankes "bonkers" and "appalling". (Daily Mirror)
Manchester United staff have reportedly shared concerns about the increasing influence of Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos in transfers at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)
Former United keeper turned free agent David de Gea could reportedly be nearing a return to LaLiga with Spanish media suggesting Real Betis are ready to make a move. (The Sun)
Everton's prospective new owners 777 group will reportedly have to pay back £140m given by two lenders towards the new stadium should their acquisition of the club from Farhad Moshiri go through. (The Times)
Jose Mourinho has fired shots at his former clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan in saying that Romelu Lukaku is "loved and wanted". (Daily Mirror)
Arsenal are reportedly looking at making a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens whose progression has been compared to Jude Bellingham. (The Sun)
West Ham star Michail Antonio has claimed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was keen to depart this summer but was "locked up" by the club and prevented from leaving for Saudi Arabia. (Daily Mail)
