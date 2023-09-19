Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Ramsdale, David de Gea, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Erik ten Hag

Chelsea are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal following Mikel Arteta's decision to bench him for David Raya against Everton. (Daily Mail)

Four Manchester United stars were reportedly involved in bust-ups following the 3-1 defeat to Brighton, club captain Bruno Fernandes is said to have clashed with Scott McTominay and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also lost it with each other. (The Sun)

England will reportedly have to play qualifying matches for Euro 2028 even if they are the main host for the tournament, under a new plan being considered by UEFA, which is planning on offering only two automatic spots for the five co-hosts if they fail to qualify from their groups. (The Times)

A majority of the Spanish women's national team are saying that they will be seeking legal advice after being called up to the latest squad by the RFEF despite telling them that they wouldn't play until widespread reforms are put in place. (Daily Telegraph)