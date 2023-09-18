Transfer rumours and football gossip: Lucas Paqueta, Scott McTominay, Chris Wilder, Valentin Barco

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Newcastle considering a £52m January move for Lucas Paqueta.

Newcastle United are reportedly targeting a £52m move for West Ham midfield star Lucas Paqueta. (Daily Mail) Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly emerged as a target for Bayern Munich should a January move for Joao Palhinha fail to materialise. (The Mirror) Blades icon Chris Wilder is reportedly under consideration by Sheffield United to takeover and return to the club, though some sources on Sunday believed that Paul Heckingbottom's job is currently safe. (The Times) Brighton will reportedly make a move for Argentine left-back Valentin Barco during the January window. (The Sun)