Transfer rumours and football gossip: Lucas Paqueta, Scott McTominay, Chris Wilder, Valentin Barco

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Newcastle considering a £52m January move for Lucas Paqueta.
Newcastle United are reportedly targeting a £52m move for West Ham midfield star Lucas Paqueta. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly emerged as a target for Bayern Munich should a January move for Joao Palhinha fail to materialise. (The Mirror)
Blades icon Chris Wilder is reportedly under consideration by Sheffield United to takeover and return to the club, though some sources on Sunday believed that Paul Heckingbottom's job is currently safe. (The Times)
Brighton will reportedly make a move for Argentine left-back Valentin Barco during the January window. (The Sun)
Chelsea veteran defender Thiago Silva was reportedly left 'furious' with his team-mates following the goalless draw against Bournemouth, with Conor Gallagher also reportedly venting at Enzo Fernandez. (The Mirror)
Everton's soon-to-be new owners 777 group - who agreed a 94.1% controlling stake in the Toffees - faced protests from supporters of Hertha Berlin over the weekend. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has slammed defender Lisandro Martinez for "trying to be a hero" during the 3-1 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford. (The Mirror)
Ryan Kent is reportedly "regretting" his move to Fenerbahce from Rangers this summer, after already being relegated to a bench role with the Turkish Super Lig side. (Daily Record)
