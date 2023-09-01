Sporting Life
Joao Palhinha could be at the centre of proceedings yet again

Fulham midfielder João Palhinha's deadline day move to Bayern Munich collapses

By Tom Carnduff
17:40 · FRI September 01, 2023

João Palhinha's deadline day move from Fulham to Bayern Munich has collapsed.

The Bundesliga champions were willing to pay a reported £55million to the Premier League club in order to get the deal done.

However, Fulham were unable to find a suitable replacement before Germany's earlier time of 5pm for their deadline.

Despite this move breaking down, reports indicate that it won't affect Ryan Gravenberch signing for Liverpool.

Palhinha finished the 22/23 Premier League campaign with the most successful tackles of any player, with his 147 well clear of Moises Caicedo in second (100).

