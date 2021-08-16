Transfer deadline day: What signings do the 'Big Six' Premier League clubs need to make?

With the transfer deadline closing in, Joe Townsend looks at what the Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs - Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham - need before the window shuts.

Manchester City The transfer saga that ultimately saw Harry Kane commit his future to Tottenham, for the summer at least, and the subsequent failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo has laid bare exactly what Manchester City are - or at least were - looking for. Yes it was an Arsenal team at a particularly low ebb, playing more than half the game with 10 men, but City's swashbuckling 5-0 thrashing of the Gunners a week on from beating Norwich by the same scoreline was some reaction from their players to a club's seeming desperation to bring in a world-class centre-forward. Don't expect the Premier League title holders to break the bank before the deadline, they'll be just fine.

Liverpool Liverpool have started the season strongly, with wins to nil over Norwich and Burnley followed up by a 1-1 draw at home to a stubborn Chelsea side. Harvey Elliott's emergence has gone someway to explaining the Reds' lack of transfer activity following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, and generally in fact, with defender Ibrahima Konate remaining their only notable arrival.

But a lack of cutting edge against 10-man Chelsea at Anfield in the second half on Saturday did raise the question as to whether Liverpool could do with an addition in attack. It is no new issue either, with Jurgen Klopp's side having scoring 68 goals from chances equating to 76.8 expected goals (xG) last season.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær must be delighted with the business that has been done at Old Trafford this summer. Jadon Sancho has the capability to be a star in the Premier League, World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane has joined from Real Madrid and now Cristiano Ronaldo is back in town. Ronaldo's arrival from Juventus has seen United's price to win the title shorten markedly, his signing does beg a question though - was it really needed? Mason Greenwood has started the season in superb form, while there is a plethora of other attacking talent already at the club. Their average of 1.73 expected goals for (xGF) per game last term needs to improve if they are to mount a serious title challenge, and three games in it sits at 1.43.

What they truly seem to be lacking is a player capable of linking the midfield to the attack. With Paul Pogba making an excellent start to the campaign as part of United's front three, it seems unlikely he will revert to the number six role he has never quite got to grips with in Manchester. Whether United have enough money left over to upgrade Fred or Scott McTominay is another question entirely. Elsewhere on the pitch, Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move to his boyhood club all summer, so don't be surprised if that rears its head again in the final 24 hours. Maybe some Trippier set-play expertise can help solve some of Ole's creative issues.

Tottenham As much as it is getting into cliche territory, Tottenham's best signing of the window has to be considered the non-sale of Harry Kane. The England captain finished last season as the Premier League's top scorer, scoring 23 goals from 21.19 xG, in a remarkable campaign that also saw him register 14 assists - albeit from an unsustainable expected assists (xA) figure of 7.40. Better yet for Spurs, they have started life under Nuno Espirito Santo with three 1-0 wins to head into the break top of the Premier League table. Any arrivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be dependent on outgoings, with Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier heading for the exit as the club push to bring in Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal. That is certainly the obvious area of improvement for Spurs, who are yet to find a suitable replacement since selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid in 2019. Young centre-back Japhet Tanganga has performed manfully in that position so far this term, but is no long-term solution.

Arsenal Where do we start with Arsenal? The summer addition of England defender Ben White felt like a good fit, but only if other signings complimented the former Brighton man's arrival. That simply has not happened. Mikel Arteta has also had to cope with Covid-enforced absences and injuries, but that cannot surely excuse three deserved defeats to nil by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City where nine goals were conceded in total. Undoubtedly, Arsenal have some exciting young players in Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard - whose permanent return from Real Madrid should be viewed as a major positive. But on this season's early showings, they simply do not look good enough. If one position had to be earmarked it would surely be a strong, ball-winning partner for White to play alongside, but it is still unclear how wedded to 4-3-3 Arteta is, something that should become more clear after the international break - if the Spaniard is given long enough in the job. Arsenal may want to strengthen further, but having already spent around £135m this summer, it is highly unlikely.