Best backed transfer deadline day moves: Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Saul Niguez, James Rodriguez

With the summer transfer window closing on Tuesday, we look at the best backed moves involving Premier League clubs according to Sky Bet.

Jesse Lingard to West Ham - 10/11 A move that has been rumoured throughout the summer following his successful loan spell - Jesse Lingard's arrival would be a popular one among the West Ham fans. The Hammers have started the season well - accumulating seven points from their opening three matches - and David Moyes will be encouraged by the form of Saïd Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and striker Michail Antonio. Despite United's initial reluctance to sell, Lingard has played just four minutes of Premier League football this season. The 28-year-old scored nine goals (5.33 xG) alongside contributing a further four assists (2.04 xA) during his half-season stint at the London Stadium in 2020/21.

Adama Traore to Tottenham - 7/4 Nuno Espirito Santo became Tottenham head coach after his departure from Wolves and could Adama Traore be set to follow the same path? Tottenham have been linked with a move for the forward this summer and the bookmakers still make them favourites to be his next destination if it happens. Traore and Wolves' start to the season have both been frustrating. Traore's zero goals comes from a significant xG figure of 1.83 while he's registered 12 shots across their opening three games. Table-topping Tottenham have already added Atalanta duo Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini on loan deals while winger Bryan Gil joined on a permanent basis from Sevilla and defensive midfielder Pape Matar Sarr made the switch from French club Metz.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace - 1/3 Crystal Palace are said to be on the hunt for another striker and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is the clear front-runner for a move to Selhurst Park. Palace have targeted younger players across their summer recruitment. Michael Olise and Marc Guéhi have joined on permanent deals as has Joachim Andersen - who spent last season on-loan at Fulham. Conor Gallagher made the temporary switch from Chelsea and scored a brace in the 2-2 draw at West Ham. Despite that, they are still looking for further additions following a huge turnover in playing staff this summer. Nketiah, 22, scored six goals in 29 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions last season.

James Rodriguez to Porto - 8/11 James Rodriguez was brought to Everton by Carlo Ancelotti in the summer of 2020 but his time on Merseyside has been hampered by injuries. Rodriguez scored six goals (2.73 xG) in 23 Premier League appearances last season - contributing a further four assists (5.65 xA). Portuguese outfit Porto are the clear favourites for his signature at odds of 8/11. Rodriguez doesn't appear to be in new manager Rafa Benitez's plans. The winner of the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot will be hoping that he can remain injury-free and get his career back on track at his next club.

Daniel James to Leeds - 1/6 Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United could impact Daniel James' position at the club before Tuesday's deadline. Multiple reports claim that they will listen to offers for the 23-year-old - who could depart on-loan or on a permanent basis if the right deal can be found. In the original version of this, Brighton were the favourites but it was highlighted that Leeds' odds would likely tumble and it has done just that. The Whites had agreed a deal to sign James from Swansea in January 2019 before the move collapsed at the last minute. The winger scored three goals (2.05 xG) in 15 Premier League appearances last season, contributing a further one assist (1.23 xA).

Saul Niguez to Chelsea - 6/5 A transfer that was more fancied across the past week or so, Saul Niguez still remains just above even money to be a Chelsea player this season. The Blues were rumoured to be interested in the Atletico Madrid midfielder with Manchester United also believed to be in the running - although they are 4/1 outsiders. In 33 LaLiga appearances last season - 22 of which were starts - Saul scored two goals (3.63 xG) and contributed another helper (1.59 xA).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Everton - 2/5 Reports emerged on Monday that Everton were in talks with Arsenal regarding the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles - initially on-loan with the option to buy at the end of it. That has influenced the odds, with Everton now clear 2/5 favourites to get a deal done and have the player for the remainder of the season. The Toffees have already added Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend to their squad this summer and will be eyeing up further additions before the deadline. Maitland-Niles made 15 appearances during a half-season loan spell at West Brom in 2020/21.

Ademola Lookman to Leicester - 1/3 Having struggled for regular minutes at RB Leipzig, it appears that Ademola Lookman is on the move again and Leicester are the odds-on favourites for his signature. The Foxes are reportedly pressing for a deal to be concluded before the deadline. Crystal Palace (16/1) and Wolves (25/1) have previously been credited with interest. Lookman spent last season on-loan at Fulham, scoring four goals (6.41 xG) as well as contributing a further four assists (6.11 xA). Leicester have already added forward Patson Daka to their squad, alongside midfielder Boubakary Soumaré and defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Borussia Dortmund - 10/11 Chelsea's squad stacked with talent throughout means that some will inevitably have to leave and the club are reportedly considering a proposal from Borussia Dortmund for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Bundesliga side are looking to add another winger to their squad prior to the deadline and have identified Hudson-Odoi as a target. This is a move where time becomes a factor. The transfer deadline in Germany closes on Tuesday at 17:00 UK time meaning clubs have fewer hours to conclude deals. In 23 Premier League appearances - of which only ten were starts - Hudson-Odoi scored two goals (1.21 xG) and posted three assists (2.66 xA).