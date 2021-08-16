Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Do Reds need a centre-forward?

As Chelsea put on a defensive masterclass to secure a 1-1 draw at Anfield, Graham Ruthven assesses whether or not Liverpool need a conventional striker.
This summer transfer window has been defined by just how many of Europe’s biggest clubs have gone all-out to sign a new centre forward. Chelsea are among those who pulled out the cheque book to capture a new frontman, with Romelu Lukaku playing only the second game for his new team in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw against Liverpool.
Liverpool, however, are not one of the mega-clubs to have added a new goalscorer to their ranks this summer. Of course, their attack remains one of the most devastating in European football, but the trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has been in place for a number of years. A staleness has crept in.
While Jurgen Klopp’s game plan was undeniably disrupted by the withdrawal of Firmino before half time, there simply wasn’t enough variety in Liverpool’s play to break down a Chelsea team content to sit deep and hit out on the counter attack after the red card shown to Reece James. They were too predictable.
Salah was the only Liverpool player to muster more than one shot on target, demonstrating the trouble the hosts had in troubling Edouard Mendy even when they had a man advantage. Diogo Jota offered more of an aerial threat than Firmino, but the Portuguese was never given the chance to attack a ball into the box against a low defensive block.
A centre forward in the mould of Lukaku, who gives Chelsea an apex to build attacking moves around, might change Liverpool’s approach, but that would be the whole point. Klopp had no way to shake things up when it became clear his side were meandering to a draw when they could have claimed victory.
The time has come for Klopp to evolve his attack. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Firmino, Mane and Salah should be broken up, nor does it mean Liverpool have to break the bank to sign someone of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane’s calibre (although that would certainly give them a sharper edge), but they could use another dimension in the final third.
Klopp has already shown a willingness to change the approach of his midfield. Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit at the end of last season hastened the German’s need to evolve his central unit and the emergence of Harvey Elliott has allowed him to do this. The 18-year-old has very quickly made himself a key component of Liverpool’s engine, with much of the hosts’ best play against Chelsea a product of their drive through the middle.
Nobody made more passes than Elliott (86), with the teenager also making four crosses, two through balls, one key pass and two shots, as well as two interceptions. The midfield base of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson allowed Elliott to take up positive positions between the Chelsea lines where he could influence things in and around the box.
And yet there wasn’t enough in front of Elliott for Liverpool to truly benefit from the teenager’s energy. He was the only one bringing urgency to his team’s play. Others around Elliott, like Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara once he was introduced off the bench, were too ponderous. Liverpool lacked a purpose.
Never before has it been so important for teams targeting the Premier League title to have options in attack. Chelsea have only just spent £98m to have Lukaku lead their line, but Tuchel also has Kai Havertz and Timo Werner to deploy through the middle. This is without even mentioning Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech as wide options.
Manchester City have Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres to rotate in the final third while Manchester United have just added Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to an attack that already included Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
Liverpool are used to being outspent by their rivals, but they aren’t accustomed to being outthought by them, and that is what is currently happening against a host of challengers perpetually looking for new ways to gain an advantage. Klopp and the Anfield decision-makers must join them in this.