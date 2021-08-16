Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Do Reds need a centre-forward?

As Chelsea put on a defensive masterclass to secure a 1-1 draw at Anfield, Graham Ruthven assesses whether or not Liverpool need a conventional striker.

This summer transfer window has been defined by just how many of Europe’s biggest clubs have gone all-out to sign a new centre forward. Chelsea are among those who pulled out the cheque book to capture a new frontman, with Romelu Lukaku playing only the second game for his new team in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw against Liverpool. Liverpool, however, are not one of the mega-clubs to have added a new goalscorer to their ranks this summer. Of course, their attack remains one of the most devastating in European football, but the trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has been in place for a number of years. A staleness has crept in. While Jurgen Klopp’s game plan was undeniably disrupted by the withdrawal of Firmino before half time, there simply wasn’t enough variety in Liverpool’s play to break down a Chelsea team content to sit deep and hit out on the counter attack after the red card shown to Reece James. They were too predictable.

Salah was the only Liverpool player to muster more than one shot on target, demonstrating the trouble the hosts had in troubling Edouard Mendy even when they had a man advantage. Diogo Jota offered more of an aerial threat than Firmino, but the Portuguese was never given the chance to attack a ball into the box against a low defensive block. A centre forward in the mould of Lukaku, who gives Chelsea an apex to build attacking moves around, might change Liverpool’s approach, but that would be the whole point. Klopp had no way to shake things up when it became clear his side were meandering to a draw when they could have claimed victory. The time has come for Klopp to evolve his attack. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Firmino, Mane and Salah should be broken up, nor does it mean Liverpool have to break the bank to sign someone of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane’s calibre (although that would certainly give them a sharper edge), but they could use another dimension in the final third. Elliott a shining light Klopp has already shown a willingness to change the approach of his midfield. Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit at the end of last season hastened the German’s need to evolve his central unit and the emergence of Harvey Elliott has allowed him to do this. The 18-year-old has very quickly made himself a key component of Liverpool’s engine, with much of the hosts’ best play against Chelsea a product of their drive through the middle. Nobody made more passes than Elliott (86), with the teenager also making four crosses, two through balls, one key pass and two shots, as well as two interceptions. The midfield base of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson allowed Elliott to take up positive positions between the Chelsea lines where he could influence things in and around the box.