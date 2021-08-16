Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Premier League sack race odds: Mikel Arteta into 4/9 after heavy City defeat

By Sporting Life
15:10 · SAT August 28, 2021

Mikel Arteta has been backed into 4/9 to be the next manager to leave after Arsenal were beaten heavily by Manchester City.

The Spaniard is under serious pressure at the moment, losing the first three matches of the Premier League season without scoring a goal.

Arsenal's manager was 7/2 after the club's opening day loss to Brentford, and 4/6 following the Chelsea defeat at the Emirates. Now, Arteta is frighteningly short to be the first manager to be sacked after a 5-0 hammering at the Etihad.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 4/9 - Mikel Arteta
  • 6/1 - Patrick Vieira
  • 13/2 - Xisco Munoz
  • 10/1 - Steve Bruce
  • 12/1 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

Odds correct at 1430 BST (28/08/21)

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Arsenal's starting line-up against Manchester City indicates just how short on quality Arteta is. However, the Gunners' supporters are exhaustingly demanding.

Arteta missed his two key attacking players at the start of the new season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette absent after contracting coronavirus, and Arsenal were without £50 million defender Ben White for the same reason - alongside other selection issues

Realistically, Arsenal won't have been expected to get much from the two fixtures against last season's Champions League finalists, but the manner of the defeats has been disappointing, posting an xG differential of -6.28 against Chelsea and City.

An international break will be taken before Arsenal's next match, facing Norwich at the Emirates.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS