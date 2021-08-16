Premier League sack race odds: Mikel Arteta into 4/9 after heavy City defeat

Mikel Arteta has been backed into 4/9 to be the next manager to leave after Arsenal were beaten heavily by Manchester City.

The Spaniard is under serious pressure at the moment, losing the first three matches of the Premier League season without scoring a goal. Arsenal's manager was 7/2 after the club's opening day loss to Brentford, and 4/6 following the Chelsea defeat at the Emirates. Now, Arteta is frighteningly short to be the first manager to be sacked after a 5-0 hammering at the Etihad.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) 4/9 - Mikel Arteta

6/1 - Patrick Vieira

13/2 - Xisco Munoz

10/1 - Steve Bruce

12/1 - Ralph Hasenhuttl Odds correct at 1430 BST (28/08/21)

Arsenal's starting line-up against Manchester City indicates just how short on quality Arteta is. However, the Gunners' supporters are exhaustingly demanding. Arteta missed his two key attacking players at the start of the new season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette absent after contracting coronavirus, and Arsenal were without £50 million defender Ben White for the same reason - alongside other selection issues Realistically, Arsenal won't have been expected to get much from the two fixtures against last season's Champions League finalists, but the manner of the defeats has been disappointing, posting an xG differential of -6.28 against Chelsea and City. An international break will be taken before Arsenal's next match, facing Norwich at the Emirates.