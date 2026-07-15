Thomas Tuchel produced a tactical cowardice worse than ever before in World Cup defeat to Argentina

The sight of England hoofing the ball up to Dan Burn and Ivan Toney completed the picture.

This might have read like a narrow loss in a World Cup semi-final – another glorious defeat to add to the romance, to the years of hurt – but what unfolded in Atlanta was a catastrophe from Thomas Tuchel; a tactical cowardice worse than anything produced by Gareth Southgate. It could, maybe should, sink Tuchel. Perhaps that’s a harsh critique of an appearance in a World Cup semi-final, especially when the journey was initially defined by Tuchel’s in-game tactical tweaking and easy self-confidence, but England’s elimination was entirely self-inflicted. When it came to the crunch, everything that supposedly defined the Tuchel era evaporated.

Tuchel was hired to bring stoicism and tactical nous to a role that swallowed up Southgate and all his predecessors. He was hired to help the players wear the shirt lightly. In this, at the first real test, he failed spectacularly. “I don’t believe so much in an English thing and a curse or whatever,” Tuchel said in one of a series of interviews taking responsibility while in the same breath withdrawing it. “It’s repeating itself in different moments. It’s different coaches, different players, different situations. What cost us today was that we were not active enough in any structure.” What Tuchel’s analysis fails to grasp is the inextricable connection between psychology and tactics, true at every level of football but achingly – pathetically – so when it comes to the men’s England team. Here, with the cruellest of irony, the gods punished the FA for their cleverness, using Tuchel’s own gifts against him.

Thomas Tuchel has come under heavy criticism

His greatest strength was detachment from England’s heavy cultural history. In the telling moment it proved to be his fatal flaw: ignorance of how the English would cope, emotionally, with defensive retreat. Every England fan watching Argentina turn the screw following Anthony Gordon’s opener knew that they just had to survive to the hydration break, at which point they could regroup and push back up the pitch. Instead, an ultra-defensive substitution and move to a 5-3-2 formation sent a powerful message of fear, one that conjured all the trauma of England knockout matches past. Had Southgate done that he would have been pilloried for giving in to the weight of the role. Tuchel’s fault appears to have been not knowing that weight existed – that and, astonishingly, inviting pressure for a full 40 minutes of a knockout tie. Argentina’s first goal was an Enzo Fernandez screamer that had been a long time coming, pot-shots flying as England nervously dropped deeper and deeper. The winner, too, was inevitable, following cross after cross finding its target.

Enzo Fernandez fires Argentina back into the semi-final with style 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mgwwBIhGpU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 15, 2026

How strange, then, that Tuchel did not correct his error before the goals. A good 20 minutes of pressure was evidence enough of the mistake, of the mentality cost of his tactical switch. The sight of Jude Bellingham – the symbol of England’s supposed newfound swagger – looking isolated as he ran helplessly into traffic should have been enough to show Tuchel the error of his ways. Instead England crumbled, perhaps worse than ever before. This was Tuchel’s Croatia collapse, his brolly moment. The recriminations will continue for some time and the temperature might just catch Tuchel off guard. It is not guaranteed he will survive it, because, despite a strong run to the semi-final and despite a perfectly-serviceable opening hour in Atlanta, Tuchel’s mistake encapsulated everything wrong with the England men’s team in the 21st century - and everything he was hired to counteract.

Kobbie Mainoo was never trusted and Adam Wharton’s absence never justified. The full-back situation was never settled. The football Tuchel promised – Premier League pressing and fast transitions – never materialised. Peel back the layers and nothing of relevance has improved. England threw away Southgate’s nurturing temperament for a spiky win-now manager, tearing up the careful restructuring for the hard cash, hard results approach. Yet when push came to shove, Tuchel – whether panicked or calm, sinking under the forces of history or oblivious to them – did exactly what Southgate would have done. And so, as Harry Kane slips into the night, as the fury ramps up back home, the overriding feeling in the cold light of day is simple and damning: what exactly was the point of it all?