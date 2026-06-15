Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.75pts Tarik Muharemovic 1+ total shots at 13/8 (BetVictor) 0.75pt Tarik Muharemovic to score anytime at 22/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

There's no doubt we'll have heard contrasting views about gaining a point in the opening matches of the World Cup for these two sides. Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead against co-hosts Canada but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. The same scoreline came as Switzerland faced Qatar with a late sucker punch denying them an expected victory. It was Swiss complacency behind that one, not some kind of tactical genius from Qatar. They looked like a team who thought the game was won before a ball was kicked - sure, it's hot over there, but there was zero tempo to their play. Anything less than victory here leaves Switzerland in a tricky position. Canada await on the final matchday and while I still believe the European outfit win the group, it's hard not to carry doubt if they've failed to win either of their two prior.

Jovo Lukic from the set piece 🇧🇦



Bosnia & Herzegovina lead co-hosts Canada! pic.twitter.com/k2po7x9zKh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 12, 2026

Bosnia would have probably preferred Switzerland to beat Qatar as expected. They're now the target for revenge but they don't lose many games. Draws feature regularly and they perhaps lack consistent quality throughout the XI required to turn these into wins. Like the Canada game, I expect them to look towards set-pieces as their potential avenue to goal. They showed in qualifying their strength playing direct, physical football and the same was evident in their opener. The 43 aerial duels they won in Toronto was the most of any team who have played so far (at the time of writing of course) by a considerable margin. The next-best being South Korea on 27. Switzerland are a tall outfit and won't be as straightforward to beat in the air as Canada were but they returned just ten aerial duels won against Qatar. In qualifying, they ranked 39th of 54.

TARIK MUHAREMOVIC can be backed at even money and above across the board for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS in the game, with his ANYTIME GOALSCORER price also worth a smaller stakes play. While perhaps not as aerially dominant as defensive partner Nikola Katic, Muharemovic returned a shot last time out alongside six aerial duels won. In the qualification loss to Austria he had four shots with one of those on target. His Serie A season with Sassuolo delivered two goals scored and 20 shots across 32 outings. Muharemovic gets in good positions at set-piece situations and could be presented with a great chance to strike. Bosnia and Herzegovina will want to make this another tight game where they lean upon corners and free-kicks. If that's the case, expect their centre-back pairing to star again.