Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week, cut into 1/4 to be the next Premier League manager to leave following their 4-0 thrashing at Leicester on Monday - a fifth successive defeat.

But the man who ended Forest's 23-year wait for top-flight football via Sky Bet Championship play-off glory at Wembley has now tied his future to the club for the next three years. His previous deal was due to expire in June.

Forest made 23 signings in the summer and life on their return to the big time has been tough, with the club bottom of the Premier League table heading into Monday's home game with Aston Villa.

After speculation that Rafael Benitez was sounded out over a potential move to the City Ground it was reported that Filippo Giraldi's arrival as sporting director had saved Cooper's job - reports that now appear to have been well-founded.

"It is now important that our focus is solely on football," read a Forest statement

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."