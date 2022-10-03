Steve Cooper is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave after Nottingham Forest fell apart in the first half at Leicester in the Monday Night Football.

Three goals in 12 minutes, two from James Maddison either side of a Harvey Barnes strike, stunned the newly-promoted side to give Leicester a 3-0 half-time lead. Forest now look set to replace the Foxes at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

Next manager to go - fifth Steve Cooper - 4/11

Brendan Rodgers - 6/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 10/1

Steven Gerrard - 14/1 Odds correct at 2100 BST (03/10/22)