Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper is the heavy favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave

Sack race odds: Steve Cooper hot favourite to go after Nottingham Forest capitulation at Leicester

By Sporting Life
21:05 · MON October 03, 2022

Steve Cooper is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave after Nottingham Forest fell apart in the first half at Leicester in the Monday Night Football.

Three goals in 12 minutes, two from James Maddison either side of a Harvey Barnes strike, stunned the newly-promoted side to give Leicester a 3-0 half-time lead.

Forest now look set to replace the Foxes at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)
Next manager to go - fifth

  • Steve Cooper - 4/11
  • Brendan Rodgers - 6/1
  • Ralph Hasenhüttl - 10/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 14/1

Odds correct at 2100 BST (03/10/22)

Cooper has been under growing pressure after four straight losses, the two most recent were both 3-2 home defeats by fellow newly-promoted clubs Bournemouth and Fulham.

His side had been tipped to perform strongly this term after his September arrival sparked an incredible turnaround, ultimately seeing Forest rise from bottom of the Sky Bet Championship to promotion via the play-offs.

But thus far they have struggled to adapt following a summer of upheaval which saw 17 new players arrive at the City Ground.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

