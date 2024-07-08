Spain vs France betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

You'd be able to make a strong case for Spain being the best side at this tournament. An unbeaten group stage was followed by a convincing round of 16 victory before they dumped hosts Germany out at the quarter-final stage. One giant down, another one to come. France's recent success has been built on pragmatism rather than pleasure - a no-frills approach that looks to limit their opponents as much as possible. Spain will demand control of this contest; France will likely allow it to give them a chance of delivering the sucker punch. The previous outing gave us a rough outline of the blueprint. Portugal had 60% possession to France's 40%, yet it was Didier Deschamps' side who boasted more shots in what was a low-event contest. The dynamic of this match-up is fascinating and form suggests a Spain victory should be the outcome eventually. Form though, as the cliché goes, may go out of the window.

What are the best bets? What we have seen from both sides throughout the tournament is a desire to use their width. France have been more 'even' in their approach, a threat from their right despite a preference to go down the left - quite the topic of conversation in the past few days.

With Dani Carvajal absent through suspension for Spain, there will be further emphasis on Marc Cucurella to attack from full-back. The potential result? Counter attacking opportunities for France on that right. At 16/1 then, I'm interested in JULES KOUNDÉ 1+ ASSISTS. He's been a creative enough feature in this team anyway. CLICK HERE to back Jules Koundé 1+ assists with Sky Bet His last four games at the tournament have delivered at least one chance created, with a tournament high of five coming during their round of 16 victory over Belgium.

Spain conceded the same amount to Germany right-back Joshua Kimmich last time out - four of which came in normal time - and the number threatens to go that high again with Cucurella likely pressing forward. There's also the element of France creating in normal situations too, of course, this won't be a game that solely relies on counter attacking football. We have seen Spain's preference to attack down their left side. The potential result of that being gaps left in behind if a team can break forward quickly enough - Georgia did this for their opener in that match.

Koundé's positioning has been promising in attack, while he's got the technical ability to deliver stretched passes forward as well. Considering his impact so far, the 16/1 best price, and the 14/1 elsewhere, appears too generous. While my belief is that Spain will prevail, the value available on the France side of things is certainly eye-catching. There's 18/1 out there for AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI TO SCORE ANYTIME - a midfielder not afraid to try and find the net. CLICK HERE to back Aurélien Tchouaméni to score anytime with Sky Bet He's returned at least two shots in all four outings so far, with four coming against Belgium and three when they drew with the Netherlands in their second group game.

Adrien Rabiot's return from suspension will alleviate some of the defensive duties from him, allowing him to focus on attacking output and getting into positions where he could strike. And it doesn't have to be a 'high chance' from close range either - Tchouaméni's shown repeatedly his capability of a fierce shot from range.

Team news Spain have suffered two blows to suspension from their quarter-final victory over Germany. The right side of their defence will need changing with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand both missing - Jesús Navas and Nacho are expected to replace them. Pedri is also out through injury with Dani Olmo the prime candidate to take his spot in midfield. France have no availability issues but Deschamps is likely to bring Rabiot back in with Eduardo Camavinga the one to miss out.

Predicted line-ups Spain XI: Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams. France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé.