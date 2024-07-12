Spain vs England 66/1 betting multiple for Euro 2024 final

Joe Townsend: We were stoppage time away from England drawing all five games since edging Serbia 1-0 in their opener. Four of the last five World Cup finals have ended as a DRAW after 90 minutes, and four of the last seven Euros finals have done so too - two of the three that didn't were 1-0 wins.

Tom Carnduff: Spain have been the best team at the tournament but set-pieces look a potentially weak point. Conceding just 18 corners across their six games, they've seen six shots against. With a one shot in every three corners faced average, JOHN STONES to have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS is a nice price booster to any multiple.

Jake Osgathorpe: KOBBIE MAINOO has excelled at Euro 2024, impressing in midfield not only with his ball retention, passing and defensive skills, but with his attacking threat. In his three starts at the tournament, the Manchester United youngster has taken five shots, hitting 1+ SHOT in each of those games.

James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill: An overlooked facet of LAMINE YAMAL's game is his defensive output. He does not mind getting stuck in, no Spain player completed more tackles in the semi-final vs France and only one notched up more fouls. He has averaged 1.7 tackles (third-most for Spain) and 1.2 fouls a game for La Roja this summer, making the youngster TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS a solid addition.