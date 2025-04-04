Kevin De Bruyne confirms Manchester City departure in the summer

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that he will depart Manchester City when his contract expires in the summer.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest ever playmakers during a trophy-laden ten-year spell in Manchester. In a statement on social media, the Belgian international said: "Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye.

"Manchester will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME. "We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. "Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter. "Let's enjoy these last moments together!" The 33-year-old joined City for a £55million fee from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, a move which, at the time, made him the second-most expensive transfer in British football history.

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City won the Champions League in 2023

Initially linking up with Manuel Pellegrini, De Bruyne's first trophy was the League Cup before he'd go onto win everything possible with Pep Guardiola at the helm. He departs as a six-time Premier League champion, with a further four League Cup medals following and the pinnacle of the Champions League reached in 2023. De Bruyne will be hoping for a third FA Cup medal before he leaves - City face Nottingham Forest in the semi-final on April 26. In 413 appearances across all competitions, De Bruyne scored 106 goals and assisted a further 174. Yet he's started just 19 games this season and a summer exit appeared more likely as the campaign progressed.