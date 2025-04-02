Jake's Predictions (before this midweek): Staked 414pts | Returned 435.02pts | P/L +21.02pts | ROI 5.0%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 1.5pts Everton or Draw double chance vs Arsenal (12:30) at 23/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts Both teams 20+ booking points in Ipswich vs Wolves (15:00) at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 2pts Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest (17:30) at evens (General) ***Sunday's tips to follow CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Not the midweek we were looking for. It was another losing edition of the column, eating into our season profit, but there will be no resting on laurels here. We are looking to make more profit rather than protect what we have. Aston Villa were the highlight of the midweek round, winning at Brighton when advised at above 2/1, while Forest impressed again albeit against a poor Manchester United side. Those two sides meet on Saturday and one of my favourite bets of the week features in that contest. Liverpool have one hand on the title now, while at the bottom, Ipswich's win at Bournemouth means their game at home to Wolves this weekend is make or break. Meanwhile, Southampton could be relegated this weekend should they lose and Wolves win. So things look nearly done and dusted at the top and bottom, with it being the race for European football that could be the most exciting aspect of the end of the season. Joe took a close look at the contenders as well as explaining just how the Premier League could have a whopping 11 teams in Europe next season!

Everton vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 12:45 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 4/1 | Draw 12/5 | Away 8/11 Arsenal were very good in midweek against Fulham, and welcomed back Bukayo Saka. The issue is that not only did they lose Gabriel and Jurrien Timber to injury, the former for the remainder of the season, they have the biggest game of their season in midweek, so with Liverpool maintaining their lead at the top, motivation could be low here. The Gunners are 12 points off top spot with eight games to go, and are 11 points above fifth-placed Newcastle, so could cruise to then finish and save their best efforts for Europe.

Gabriel Magalhaes is out for the season

Saka won't be risked from the start here, Gabriel and Timber are out, as is Riccardo Calafiori, and with Ben White a doubt, the Gunners could be extremely light on defensive bodies as it is, and that's before factoring in potentially reserving their best for midweek. That's enough for me to immediately want to back EVERTON DOUBLE CHANCE. CLICK HERE to back Everton or Draw double chance with Sky Bet The Gunners' attack has been struggling ever since Kai Havertz went down injured - scoring just six goals in six league games - and Everton have been solid defensively under David Moyes, while also offering much more attacking threat. Everton were narrowly beaten in midweek at Anfield, their first loss in 10 league outings, and have made Goodison Park a tough place to visit once again, going unbeaten in five PL games in front of their own fans. Since Moyes took charge they averaged 1.54 xGF and 1.03 xGA per game which is a very impressive return, and more of the same should see them extend their home unbeaten run against an Arsenal side with bigger fish to fry. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 12/5 | Away 9/5 Is this game a derby? Or maybe a rivalry? I'll let you decide. It's a big game for Brighton's European hopes, and Palace will want to do some damage. I wouldn't put anyone off backing the Eagles at the prices. I was close to tipping Adam Wharton to be carded but Anthony Taylor is the man in the middle. The great man has overseen three no card games in his last six, flashing just one card in one of those contests too, so it's a watching brief for me. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Ipswich vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 17/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 8/5 This is for Ipswich, the last throw of the dice. After victory over Bournemouth in midweek, the Tractor Boys head into the weekend's clash with Wolves some nine points behind their visitors. A win is imperative, as even a draw would leave them with a near impossible task with just seven games remaining.

A victory for Wolves and it's curtains, so the stakes are high and the cards could flow. Peter Bankes is the man in the middle and he's dished 4.2 cards per game in the Premier League this season, and his appointment combined with the magnitude of the match and the poor discipline record of both sides has me wanting to back BOTH TEAMS 20+ BOOKING POINTS. CLICK HERE to back Both teams 20+ booking points with Sky Bet Ipswich have collected an average of 2.67 cards per game this season, hitting 20+ booking points in 24 of 30 league games, while Wolves have collected 2.30 cards per game and registered 20+ booking points in 23 of 30. Score prediction: Ipswich 1-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

West Ham vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/10 I was very close to pulling the trigger on a pro-Bournemouth bet in this one, despite their current poor form. It's seven without a win in all competitions for Andoni Iraola's men, with their latest defeat coming at home to beleaguered Ipswich, but this could be a positive tactical match-up for the Cherries.

West Ham will play out from the back under Graham Potter and give their visitors opportunities to press high and win high turnovers, something they haven't been able to do against recent opponents Brentford and Ipswich, who played long and direct. Still, I can't trust Bournemouth enough right now with them potentially looking like they are out of gas. No bet Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 19/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/5 Yes, ASTON VILLA have a big Champions League game approaching in midweek, but I simply have to back them here TO WIN at even money. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to win with Sky Bet That may sound like a short price against the side currently third in the league table, but I firmly believe now that Villa are back to full fitness that they are the third best team in the league. Unai Emery has such a deep squad at his disposal now meaning even some rotation here shouldn't have too much of an impact on performance. Motivation is still high in the league for them too, as despite reaching the quarter-final of the Champions League and semi-final of the FA Cup, the league route could be their best chance of qualifying for next season's UCL.

They are just two points off fifth and three points of fourth heading into the weekend, so really are well in the mix, and at home they remain excellent. Villa boast the fourth best home underlying process in the league (1.77 xGF, 0.99 xGA per game) this season, and haven't lost since their opening home defeat to Arsenal. Forest's away form is great on paper, winning eight of 15 and losing just five, but seven of those wins have come in their seven away games against bottom half teams. When facing the top half sides Nuno Espirito Santo's men have won just one of eight (at Anfield), losing five. In those games they have averaged 0.70 xGF and 1.85 xGA per game, so when they come up against sides with better forwards capable of breaking down their defensive block, they come unstuck, and I'll happily back that to happen again here at Villa Park. Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)