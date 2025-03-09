The Premier League race for Champions League and European places

With fixtures running out the Premier League table makes for fascinating reading when it comes to the battle for Champions League and European qualification.

This is a continually updated article. In its original version published on March 7, Aston Villa were advised at 13/2 and 40/1 to finish in the top six and top four respectively.

Nine points separates Forest in third from Fulham in 10th. Premier League table as it stands If further evidence was needed of just how competitive the top flight has become, look no further than the FA Cup quarter-final draw, which contains six of the eight teams involved in the European race. But what exactly are they battling for?

Will the Premier League get a fifth Champions League spot? It is looking increasingly likely that the Premier League will receive a fifth place in next season's Champions League thanks to the performances of the clubs in Europe this term. Manchester City are the only one of seven teams to fail to reach the round of 16 in the UCL, Europa League and Conference League, giving England a sizeable lead at the top of UEFA's coefficient rankings.

Where do clubs need to finish to qualify for Europe? Given it is likely the top five will qualify for the Champions League, that would mean sixth place becomes a Europa League qualifying spot. The second UEL place goes to the winners of the FA Cup, with the Carabao Cup winners entering the play-off round of the Conference League. Should the winners of those cups finish in the top six (or five were England fail to gain an extra UCL spot) then those places would pass to Premier League finishing position, meaning a team could hypothetically finish as low as eighth and qualify for Europe.

Unsurprisingly, the bookmakers favour the established clubs with MANCHESTER CITY and Chelsea odds-on to finish in the top four. City’s struggles have been well-documented. While they've been unpredictable for most of this season there are clear signs of improved league results, with six wins, a draw and three defeats since they ended their terrible run of form on December 29. Continuing with anything close to that two points per game average would likely see them comfortably finish in third place. Most importantly for Pep Guardiola's side, their losses over the past two months have come against PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool and away to Nottingham Forest with them rediscovering the ability to pick up results against the rest. Man City's fixtures and results That's all they need and their remaining fixtures are by far the easiest of any team in the division; on paper at least.

As for Guardiola's former deputy Enzo Maresca, things look far less straightforward. Not only has CHELSEA's form gone in the other direction, with their recent wins over lowly Southampton and Leicester only their third and fourth in 12 top-flight matches, they face many challenges in the closing weeks. As City edge towards a fully-fit squad that was significantly strengthened in January, the Blues have a mounting injury list and surely regret allowing multiple players to leave during the transfer window. While Guardiola's men can focus with clearer midweeks after being knocked out of the Champions League, Maresca's side must navigate the awkwardness of Thursday night Conference League matches. Chelsea's fixtures and results And as favourable as City's run-in is, Chelsea's is far from that. They face Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham alongside trips to local rivals Brentford and Fulham. There is also a potentially high-stakes final-day trip to Nottingham Forest. The prevailing view will be that it's a serious failure should Maresca not secure a place in the top four. In reality, it would be a huge achievement given what lies ahead.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST picked up a huge home win over Manchester City, vital given there had been clear signs of a wobble in recent weeks. Back in late November/early December, a run of three of defeats in four matches triggered the first murmurings of Forest starting to regress towards mid-table, but those losses were to Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle so it perhaps shouldn't have been a surprise that they shrugged them off. Forest's fixtures and results Prior to victory over City the past six weeks had been very different. A previously watertight defence conceded 15 goals in five matches against Bournemouth, Fulham, Newcastle, Southampton and Sky Bet League One side Exeter. Just seven points have been taken from their past six league games, and a squad relatively shallow in depth has twice been forced to play 180 minutes in the FA Cup to progress to the quarter-finals.

NEWCASTLE's run of nine successive wins in all competitions from early December to early January saw them transform their season. Newcastle's fixtures and results But reaching the Carabao Cup final appears to have knocked them seriously off kilter, with the Magpies W4 L5 across their last nine fixtures; if we're splitting hairs, one of those defeats was a draw after 90 minutes before losing to Brighton in extra time. The focus in the aftermath of that last-16 exit was understandably on the loss of Anthony Gordon for the Carabao Cup final, and the two league games either side of it, but just as concerning to Eddie Howe will have been the sight of Alexander Isak limping off injured. Unsurprisingly given his quality, Newcastle's fortunes are tied to him. Such reliance, and subsequent streakiness, makes them difficult to trust in the run-in.

Under Unai Emery, ASTON VILLA are a team who very much can be trusted. They head into and FA Cup quarter-final with Preston as heavy favourites, and the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Club Brugge with a 3-1 lead. Should they progress as expected, Liverpool or PSG await. Villa fixtures and results Their Premier League fixture list is quite something too. Having begun with victory at renowned home force Brentford they now face six of the sides above them across their next seven matches before finishing up at home to Tottenham and away to Manchester United. For Villa to secure European football for a third successive campaign under their outstanding Spanish coach, they'll have to do it the hard way. But they undoubtedly have the best coach of the contenders, and in stepping up their level to win in Belgium and then Brentford, have shown the ability they have to deliver big performances when they're most needed. Villa's depth could be crucial too, with players continuing to return to fitness. Their only absentees at present are Amadaou Onana, who is expected back in mid-March, and Ross Barkley who should be fit a couple of weeks later. Emery's side will have had 25 days' rest from Premier League action - due to a combination of the international break and their FA Cup commitments - when they next feature in the top flight, giving them plenty of time to gather themselves for one final push.

BOURNEMOUTH's consistency under Andoni Iraola makes it very tough to anticipate any kind of drop-off in the closing weeks. Only Liverpool can match their feat of never going more than two league games without a win this season and since Iraola collected his first Premier League victory in what felt like a must-win game against Burnley back in October 2023, the Cherries have collected the sixth-most points in the top flight. Bournemouth's fixtures and results This term they've overcome injury problems at both ends of the pitch that would've derailed many teams, but their adaptable, intelligent young coach simply found a way to make things work; he could be a decisive factor. Their recent back-to-back defeats are nothing to be concerned about, with Bournemouth down to 10 men after just 31 minutes of the 1-0 loss to Wolves before simply coming down on the wrong side of fine margins in a thrilling contest at the Amex as Brighton edged to a 2-1 victory. There are worse teams to back for the top four.

Fabian Hurzeler is enjoying an excellent maiden campaign at BRIGHTON and it could just be that his team are peaking are the perfect time. Brighton fixtures and results Six wins from eight in the league and six in a row in all competitions has made light of a 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest on February 1. Like the Cherries they have an FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, the hitherto streaky nature of Hurzeler's tenure makes them a tricky team to trust, but their last-gasp recent win may have knocked one side out of the race.