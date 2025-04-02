Football betting tips: Serie A, EFL, Bundesliga Friday 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Genoa vs Udinese (19:45) at 15/8 (Sky Bet) Saturday 1pt Junior Firpo 1+ shots on target in Luton vs Leeds (12:30) at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Burnley to beat Coventry (12:30) at 29/20 (General) 1pt Jens Stage 1+ shots on target in Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt (17:30) at 7/5 (General) Further tips may follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

You'll find very little in terms of drama in the closing stages of the Premier League season. Liverpool are your champions; Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton are going down. We're forced into caring about who finishes in the Champions League places again. We could see a bit of history this weekend at least. The Saints could be relegated at the 'earliest' stage in terms of the gameweeks played. Congratulations if they do so, quite the achievement. The race to join the top-flight clubs next season is in focus in this column with Burnley and Leeds both facing difficult contests - two which do open up some value at least. The corners approach still remains but I'm opening it up to a number of markets this time around.

Genoa vs Udinese Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

Home 6/4 | Draw 2/1 | Away 19/10 Action from Italy on Friday night and a game which has next-to-nothing riding on it in this latter part of the season. Genoa sit 12th in the Serie A table while Udinese are 10th. It's a meeting of two sides who are battling to finish as high in the standings as they possibly can. There will, of course, be a desire to win and it should still be a competitive watch for those who seek it out on streaming services. A price of 15/8 for OVER 10.5 CORNERS certainly appeals given the styles both teams operate with. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet Neither are prolific when it comes to shot taking but they do sit in the top half of the table for average crosses attempted per 90.

Udinese occupy eighth spot for corners taken in the Italian top-flight and while Genoa may be further down that chart they do see more coming in their home games. This has been a winning pick in five of their 15 games in front of their own supporters whereas it's landed in eight of 15 for Udinese on the road. You need the right sort of game for corners betting and this, a meeting of two sides sat comfortably in mid-table, may well be one of those. Neither are clearly favoured enough in the markets to indicate that'll be totally one-sided which should lead to chances at both ends.

Luton vs Leeds Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 2/1 | Draw 21/10 | Away 11/8 The most frustrating thing about the latest Leeds United collapse is how preventable the entire thing is. One win in five leaves Daniel Farke's side in a vulnerable position despite promotion seemingly near-certain at one stage. Illan Meslier continues to make costly mistakes and they'll be hoping it really isn't too little, too late at this stage. At least, and at long last, Farke has made the call to start Karl Darlow here. A trip to Luton is hardly ideal. A team crumbling under the pressure does not need to visit a place where the crowd are virtually on top of you.

I do like the look of the 9/2 on JUNIOR FIRPO 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET though. CLICK HERE to back Junior Firpo 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet The left-back essentially plays where he wants in this Leeds side and often pops up in central attacking positions. He's found the net three times this season with nine assists too. Firpo's seen at least one shot in six of his last nine league starts with goals against Sheffield United and West Brom.

Coventry vs Burnley Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 2/1 | Draw 21/10 | Away 11/8 Frank Lampard's Coventry City™️ are looking to book their spot in the play-offs for a shot at Premier League promotion but they've hit a stumbling block in recent weeks. Two defeats from three halted a previous run of five straight wins and keeps them vulnerable to dropping back out of the top six. There's no doubt results have improved since Lampard's arrival but they still seemingly have issues in beating those at the top-end of the division. It's why the 29/20 on a BURNLEY WIN provides appeal here. CLICK HERE to back Burnley to win with Sky Bet The Sky Blues' meeting with Leeds in February saw them very comfortably beaten in a contest where they were fortunate it was only two goals conceded. Last time out, they were largely uncompetitive in a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United. Burnley's defensive showings are well documented and they'll be aiming to capitalise on the latest Leeds collapse to take command of their own automatic promotion destiny. Coventry are on the up but there's still plenty of room for further improvement. Burnley can make the most of that in an early kick-off on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 13/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/8 A game that has far more importance to the visitors than the hosts. Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to keep their position in the top four; Werder Bremen have an outside chance of Europe next season yet they have work to do. They sit six points adrift of Leipzig who currently occupy sixth in the Bundesliga table. Of course, it's a case of keep winning and see what happens.

I'll be staying out of the match market and siding with the 7/5 with multiple bookmakers on JENS STAGE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Jens Stage 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet The midfielder has returned 13 shots across his last three home league outings and boasts seven goals in 21 outings, sitting alongside five assists.