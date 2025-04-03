Dundee endured a gut-wrenching late loss to Rangers last weekend. That 4-3 defeat means the Dee have now delivered in the over 2.5 market in 12 of their most recent 14, with seven of their last 11 going over 3.5 Goals. Home dates have been especially bonkers (averaging 4.13 goals per-game) with 14 of 16 seeing at least three strikes and 44% going Over 4.5. St Mirren arrive fresh from whacking Kilmarnock 5-1 last weekend, following on from 2-2, 2-5 and 1-3 results. On their travels, the Buddies have been involved in a glut of high-scoring shootouts with 12 of 15 away days overall covering the over 2.5 Goals mark – Saints have scored in 11 of those outings yet shipped multiple goals on 11 occasions.

Peterhead vs Bonnyrigg Rose Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/9 | Draw 29/10 | Away 19/4 It's top versus bottom in Scotland's League Two on Saturday and it's easy to build a strong case for Peterhead when they welcome lowly Bonnyrigg Rose to Balmoor Stadium. The Blue Toon (W16-D9-L6) are a point clear at the top of the table and have picked up top honours in 10 of their 15 home fixtures (W10-D3-L2); the leaders have also lost just once in 2025. Bonnyrigg, meanwhile, are three points from safety and sinking like a stone. The Rose have picked up just two points from their last nine matches (W0-D2-L7) and won twice in 16 since early December. The visitors are winless in seven away days (W0-D1-L6), losing 10 of 15 road trips across the campaign. It's difficult to look beyond a cushy home success. However, a more appealing play arrives in the team goals market where PETERHEAD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS can be backed at 4/5. The hosts have covered this line in 11 of 15 home dates, whilst Bonnyrigg have shipped multiple goals in 12 of 15 games as guests, leaking at least three times in five of their most recent eight on their travels.