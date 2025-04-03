- Follow @MarkOHaire
Football betting tips: Weekend best bets
Saturday
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals in Dundee vs St Mirren (15:00) at 10/11 (bet365)
2.5pts Peterhead to score over 2+ goals vs Bonnyrigg Rose (15:00) at 4/5 (bet365)
3pts Slavia Prague to win to nil vs Hradec Kralove (18:00) at 3/4 (William Hill, BetVictor)
Dundee vs St Mirren
- Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday
- Home 7/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 29/20
All bar two Scottish Premiership sides have seen over 2.5 goals land in at least 58% of their matches this season with the league averaging a bulbous 2.98 goals per-game. Two of the chief protagonists now meet at Dens Park with OVER 2.5 GOALS trading at an appetising 10/11 (1.91) when struggling Dundee face St Mirren on Saturday afternoon.
Dundee endured a gut-wrenching late loss to Rangers last weekend. That 4-3 defeat means the Dee have now delivered in the over 2.5 market in 12 of their most recent 14, with seven of their last 11 going over 3.5 Goals. Home dates have been especially bonkers (averaging 4.13 goals per-game) with 14 of 16 seeing at least three strikes and 44% going Over 4.5.
St Mirren arrive fresh from whacking Kilmarnock 5-1 last weekend, following on from 2-2, 2-5 and 1-3 results. On their travels, the Buddies have been involved in a glut of high-scoring shootouts with 12 of 15 away days overall covering the over 2.5 Goals mark – Saints have scored in 11 of those outings yet shipped multiple goals on 11 occasions.
Peterhead vs Bonnyrigg Rose
- Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday
- Home 4/9 | Draw 29/10 | Away 19/4
It’s top versus bottom in Scotland’s League Two on Saturday and it’s easy to build a strong case for Peterhead when they welcome lowly Bonnyrigg Rose to Balmoor Stadium. The Blue Toon (W16-D9-L6) are a point clear at the top of the table and have picked up top honours in 10 of their 15 home fixtures (W10-D3-L2); the leaders have also lost just once in 2025.
Bonnyrigg, meanwhile, are three points from safety and sinking like a stone. The Rose have picked up just two points from their last nine matches (W0-D2-L7) and won twice in 16 since early December. The visitors are winless in seven away days (W0-D1-L6), losing 10 of 15 road trips across the campaign. It’s difficult to look beyond a cushy home success.
However, a more appealing play arrives in the team goals market where PETERHEAD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS can be backed at 4/5. The hosts have covered this line in 11 of 15 home dates, whilst Bonnyrigg have shipped multiple goals in 12 of 15 games as guests, leaking at least three times in five of their most recent eight on their travels.
Slavia Prague vs Hradec Kralove
- Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday
- Home 1/6 | Draw 9/2 | Away 11/1
SLAVIA PRAGUE are running away with the Czech First League title. The Red & Whites are 12 points clear at the summit, boasting a flawless home record (W13-D0-L0). Impressively, Jindrich Trpisovsky’s team have shipped just three goals across those 13 fixtures at their fortress Fortuna Arena home, the last of which arrived way back on 10th November.
This weekend, seventh-placed Hradec Kralove head to the capital to face Slavia. The visitors have already lost half of their overall away days this season (W4-D2-L6), whilst their trips to the top-five have all ended in defeat without scoring (0-1, 0-1, 0-3, 0-2). Indeed, six of their seven showdowns across all venues versus top-four sides have seen the Rascals lose to nil.
I’m therefore more than happy to support SLAVIA PRAGUE TO WIN TO NIL at 3/4 on Saturday considering how the hosts have dominated the division this season. It’s a wager that’s won in 10 of their 13 Fortuna Arena outings already and should be shorter.
Odds correct at 0920 GMT (03/04/25)
