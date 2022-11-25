Sporting Life
Spain v Germany

Spain v Germany tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
12:59 · FRI November 25, 2022

It's a must-win for Germany as they take on Spain on Sunday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Spain v Germany

1pt Joshua Kimmich to score anytime at 12/1 (Unibet)

Two heavyweights who experienced very different starts to the tournament meet in what is a crucial game for Germany's chances of progression.

Anything less than victory could signal an end to their World Cup campaign after just two games - such is the impact of Wednesday's shock 2-1 defeat to Japan.

Spain's confidence will be sky-high after one of the most emphatic victories seen on the biggest stage of them all. They put seven past Costa Rica without even conceding a shot.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: BBC One

Spain 13/10 | Draw 12/5 | Germany 15/8

World Cup daily best bets red

Germany have only themselves to blame for their opening game defeat. They were in complete control at the break, but allowed Japan back into the contest with questionable substitutions far from helpful.

They need to learn from that game and do so quickly given the turnaround. While disappointing, they can draw positives from the quality of chances they created.

Had they converted more than one of those in the first-half then we would not be talking about anything other than the three points they picked up. After all, the game finished with 3.81 xG in their favour.

That was the second-highest amount across the opening round of fixtures. Germany's defence is problematic, but so too is Spain's and Die Mannschaft have the capability and players to test it.

JOSHUA KIMMICH was an unsuccessful GOALSCORER pick in their last game, and while it didn't deliver returns, the performance was more than good enough to bring me back in at an even bigger price.

The midfielder's tally of four shots was the third-highest of any player on the pitch on Wednesday, with his two on target also placing him third in this category.

They were good chances too, with efforts from the edge of the area forcing the Japan goalkeeper into making saves. His attacking positioning reinforcing the point of his higher scoring rate under Hansi Flick at Bayern.

It's important not to get carried away with shock results at the tournament. Germany's form has been slightly concerning but they were utterly dominant in all contests following Flick's appointment.

Joshua Kimmich's Bayern scoring rate

The similarities in terms of squad make-up between these two squads is key. Questionable defences and the lack of a prolific forward the most eye-catching - which feels slightly strange to say after Spain netted seven.

Level of opposition is key as much as they deserve praise for the remarkable nature of the win. Germany are still a quality team and one poor - admittedly decisive - ten-minute spell shouldn't change that.

The déjà vu from 2018 is there for Germany. It's do-or-die yet again and they need three points here to keep their tournament alive. They can do that, in a game where KIMMICH can capitalise on the chances he'll have.

Spain v Germany best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Joshua Kimmich to score anytime at 12/1 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Spain 1-2 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1145 GMT (25/11/22)

