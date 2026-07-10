Spain 2-1 Belgium: Mikel Merino capitalises on Senne Lammens error to book semi-final with France

The Arsenal midfielder came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the last 16, and two years ago headed home a last-gasp goal in extra time to clinch a 2-1 win over Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

On this occasion he had more than a helping hand from Belgium's substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who had replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois 15 minutes earlier.

The Manchester United man failed to gather a speculative Pau Cubarsi shot, allowing Merino to fire in the rebound.

It was harsh on Belgium who had responded well to Fabian Ruiz's first-half strike by equalising through a Charles de Ketelaere header before half-time - the first goal Spain have conceded all tournament.

Luis de la Fuente's side struggled to create chances thereafter, but ultimately did enough to reach the last four.

They will now face France in Dallas on Tuesday at 20:00 BST.