Sean Dyche started life at Everton with a win over Arsenal

Sack race odds: Vincent Kompany, Sean Dyche and Erik ten Hag

By Joe Townsend
22:46 · SAT September 23, 2023

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom remains the 4/6 favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after his two nearest challengers recorded much-needed victories.

Heckingbottom, whose side host Newcastle on Sunday having lost four and drawn once in the Premier League so far, was cut into odds-on this week following speculation the Blades were considering replacing him with former boss Chris Wilder.

Sean Dyche and Erik ten Hag were the only other managers priced in single figures before the weekend, and now that only remains the case for Dyche with the former's price having drifted from 11/2 to 13/2, and Ten Hag's from 9s to 12s.

Dyche - who has been at the head of the market for plenty of the early part of the campaign - and his Everton team impressively beat Brentford 3-1 in west London for their first league win of the season.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Paul Heckingbottom - 4/6
  • Sean Dyche - 13/2
  • Gary O'Neil - 10/1
  • 12/1 bar

Odds correct 2235 BST (23/09/23)

Ten Hag turnaround?

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley to ease some of the growing pressure on Ten Hag.

Prior to victory over Vincent Kompany's men, United had lost four of their six matches this season with their two wins both coming in fortuitous circumstances against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

But the trip to Turf Moor was the first in a much easier run of fixtures for the Red Devils which should give Ten Hag the opportunity to kick-start their season.

Manchester United's next six fixtures

  • Crystal Palace (H) - Carabao Cup
  • Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League
  • Galatasaray (H) - Champions League
  • Brentford (H) - Premier League
  • Sheffield Utd (A) - Premier League
  • Copenhagen (H) - Champions League

No panic for Vinnie?

Vincent Kompany

Burnley's loss to United left them bottom on just one point after five matches.

That saw Kompany cut in slightly from 16 to 14/1.

Having faced Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and United at home - and Nottingham Forest away) - they will hope to pick up points as their schedule eases in the coming weeks.

After a tough trip to Newcastle next time out they travel to Luton and host Chelsea before the international break.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

