Sack race odds: Vincent Kompany, Sean Dyche and Erik ten Hag

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom remains the 4/6 favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after his two nearest challengers recorded much-needed victories.

Heckingbottom, whose side host Newcastle on Sunday having lost four and drawn once in the Premier League so far, was cut into odds-on this week following speculation the Blades were considering replacing him with former boss Chris Wilder. Sean Dyche and Erik ten Hag were the only other managers priced in single figures before the weekend, and now that only remains the case for Dyche with the former's price having drifted from 11/2 to 13/2, and Ten Hag's from 9s to 12s. Dyche - who has been at the head of the market for plenty of the early part of the campaign - and his Everton team impressively beat Brentford 3-1 in west London for their first league win of the season.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 4/6

Sean Dyche - 13/2

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

12/1 bar Odds correct 2235 BST (23/09/23)

Ten Hag turnaround?

Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley to ease some of the growing pressure on Ten Hag. Prior to victory over Vincent Kompany's men, United had lost four of their six matches this season with their two wins both coming in fortuitous circumstances against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. But the trip to Turf Moor was the first in a much easier run of fixtures for the Red Devils which should give Ten Hag the opportunity to kick-start their season.

Manchester United's next six fixtures Crystal Palace (H) - Carabao Cup

Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League

Galatasaray (H) - Champions League

Brentford (H) - Premier League

Sheffield Utd (A) - Premier League

Copenhagen (H) - Champions League

No panic for Vinnie?