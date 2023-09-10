Sack race odds: Eddie Howe fancied, Sean Dyche favourite

When the Premier League returns after its opening international break, Sean Dyche will lead the sack race betting, just as he did a fortnight or so ago.

It's been that way since Everton were beaten by a late Wolves goal on August 27, a defeat which saw the Toffees boss replace Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom at the top of the market. With one point from four games, a weak squad and an owner in Farhad Moshiri who has had eight permanent managers since acquiring a majority stake in the club in February 2016, Dyche is undoubtedly under pressure. But who else might be?

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 6/4

Paul Heckingbottom - 9/2

Rob Edwards - 7/1

Marco Silva - 9/1

Steve Cooper - 10/1

12/1 bar

Howe patient are Saudi owners?

Hot takes are absolutely to be avoided when looking to make sensible, calculated betting choices. This does not quite apply in the same way to the managerial market, which is very often more about the lack of exactly that calm sensibility from whoever it is holds the power to sack a manager at a respective football club. Anticipating behaviour and patience, or lack of, is a far from calculated game, but what we can safely assume is that Newcastle United's Saudi owners are a particularly ruthless bunch. That is far from the only reason, though, why EDDIE HOWE's 16/1 price to be the next manager to leave piques interest. CLICK HERE to bet with Sky Bet

Tough but poor start

Somewhat under the radar, Newcastle have just three points from their four fixtures having lost their last three games. Granted these were all tricky contests, but the nature of each defeat was worrying from a Magpies perspective. Between being outclassed at both Manchester City (1-0) and Brighton (3-1) was a 2-1 home loss to a Liverpool side who played more than an hour with 10 men - a match Newcastle led when Virgil van Dijk was sent off. Already that opening weekend 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa feels a long time ago.

Packed fixture list to come

Things do get a little easier in the Premier League for Newcastle before the next break but even their opening two matches, at home to a strong Brentford team and away to an improving Sheffield United, are far from walkovers. The prospect of having to sign-off before the next hiatus with a tricky trip to Conference League holders West Ham, who in contrast already have 10 points on the board, could be a daunting one for Howe by October 8. His, and Newcastle's, biggest challenge, however, is in playing seven games in 22 days. They have a match every midweek over the next month, with a Carabao Cup tie against Man City and two group games in the Champions League - where there problems really begin to mount.

'Group of death'